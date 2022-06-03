This week, Luke and Karen talk with iOS developer Christian Selig about WWDC, developing, and more!
Listen now
Watch now
Links
- New MacBook Air in, AR/VR headset out as likely WWDC22 announcements | iMore
- Revamped iOS 16 iMessage reportedly getting new 'social network-like functionality' | iMore
- Apple still won't give iPad and Mac users this lifesaving iPhone feature | iMore
- Even your old iPhone could get a giant lock screen refresh with iOS 16 | iMore
- Apple's macOS 13 could get a big update to one of its most important apps | iMore
- Apple patent reveals Apple Watch with camera | iMore
- Apollo | A beautiful reddit app built for power and speed
- Amplosion | A safari extension to automatically redirect from AMP links to normal websites.
- Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) / Twitter
Sponsors
- Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?
Hosts
Be part of the show!
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: imoreshow@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #askimore
- Web: Leave a comment below!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS gaming recap: Diablo Immortal drama and a Sega legend's new game
In this week's iOS gaming recap, one of the biggest games of the year, Diablo Immortal, hit the App Store, although it wasn't without its issues.
Apple agrees improved retail working hours as union talk continues
Apple has reportedly agreed to make changes to the world schedules of its retail employees across the United States, making them more flexible in the process.
Apple reminds developers how to submit 'effective' bug reports
As we edge nearer to WWDC22, Apple has shared a new article that reminds developers how to "file effective bug reports" ahead the event.
Don't hide your iPhone 13! Show it off with a clear case.
Don't go with a boring opaque case when you could show off your iPhone 13 to its best advantage. A good clear case is the next best thing to a naked iPhone.