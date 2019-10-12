What you need to know
InsivibleShield has announced two brand new products to help protect your new iPad and Apple Watch, Glass Elite VisionGuard for 10.2 inch iPad, and Glass Fusion for Apple Watch Series 5.
The Glass Elite VisionGuard for 10.2 inch iPad features their strongest glass screen protection ever, ClearPrint Technology (to eliminate fingerprints and smudges) and Eyesafe. Eyesafe protects your eyes from overexposure to blue light from your iPad screen. It also has reinforced edges to prevent chipping.
There's also GlassFusion for Apple Watch Series 5. It features "premium impact and scratch protection" using hybrid glass to distribute and absorb impact. InvisibleShield claims GlassFusion is "nearly unbreakable", but will still leave you with great touch sensitivity and 100% image clarity when using your device.
Glass Elite VisionGuard costs $44.99, whilst the GlassFusion for Apple Watch will set you back $39.99.
