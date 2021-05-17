One of my favorite things about customizing my iPhone right now is changing the app icons. I'm not a big fan of how most stock app icons look, and I especially love seeing the cool icon themes that the community comes up with. However, the main method of doing this right now is tedious and cumbersome. In fact, I've changed up the theme of my Home screen once, and I have not changed it since because I don't feel like going through the entire process again, even though I find tons of inspiration from r/iossetups. If Apple makes any changes to Home screen customization in iOS 15, it needs to be the ability to make changing app icons easier. I would love it if Apple allowed developers to have a setting inside of the app itself, or even from Settings.app, to choose a custom icon. After all, many apps these days give users several different app icons to use, so why not apply this same setting for custom app icons? Plus, that way, you can open the app as you normally do and don't need to hide it away in the App Library or a hidden page in favor of your custom app icon version. And let's face it — that Shortcuts banner is a little chonky and annoying, so it would be good to get rid of that method entirely. Please, Apple, give us this one thing for customization — it would simplify a lot and get more people interested in customizing their devices. Make theming possible with something like Nova Launcher

On Android, one of the best personalization apps that you can get comes is Nova Launcher, which is essentially a home screen replacement. If you've never heard of Nova Launcher, it's pretty cool — it's a powerful app that lets you personalize your entire home screen with complete icon themes, Night Mode and Dark Themes, custom app drawers, subgrid positioning, and so much more. If Apple can go above and beyond with customization in iOS 15, I hope to see something like Nova Launcher. When I started playing Persona 5 Royal last winter, I fell in love with the game's stylish visuals, especially when you get messages from the other characters on your phone. At this point, I was obsessed with the game and wished that I could customize my Messages app to have the Persona 5 style, but I knew that it was impossible — at least not without a ton of modifications or jailbreaking. But could you imagine if Apple allowed us to use something like Nova Launcher to apply a complete theme to our Home screens instantly? I'm a sucker for customization (which is one big appeal of the best mechanical keyboards for me), so being able to slap an entire theme on my iPhone Home screen with just a few taps would be a dream come true. We all have different interests and tastes, so why not apply that to how our iPhone software looks? I mean, we already do it with the best iPhone cases already, so I don't see why theming is any different. I feel like we're still a ways away from Apple allowing that much customization, but hey, who knows? If it's not coming this year, maybe the next year or two, right? I'll keep crossing my fingers. Let us put widgets wherever we want on iPadOS 15