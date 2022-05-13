This week in iOS gaming, we discovered that Apex Legends Mobile is coming May 17, the team that built Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is now tackling Tolkien with a Lord of the Rings game, and the maker of League of Legends: Wild Rift is suing an alleged copycat. Plus! There's our recommendations on what's new and what to play on your iPhone and iPad this week. Let's get into it, shall we? Apex Legends Mobile drops on May 17

After tearing it up on console and PC for years, hit battle royale shooter Apex Legends Mobile is coming to iPhones and iPads on May 17, publisher EA confirmed this week. It's actually been playable in 10 countries since February, as EA continued to test and tweak the game in preparation for global launch. It's not the exact same game you'd find on PC and console, of course; it's been made specifically for mobile devices by the team behind the wildly successful PUBG Mobile. It has streamlined on-screen controls and bespoke interactions designed to make playing on a touchscreen just as easy as with a controller or keyboard and mouse. We'll see if they actually pull it off at release, but in the meantime, I got a chance to play the soft launch version earlier this year, just as the game entered testing through the Australian App Store. You can check it out below.

Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth incoming

The team behind the hit game Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is now working on another beloved fantasy series: Lord of the Rings. Announced in a slightly mysterious way by EA earlier this week, the new game was described as a "collectible role-playing game" and a "strategic, social-competitive experience." It'll also feature "immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit," says EA. What that means in English is that it'll probably be just like Galaxy of Heroes: You'll roam Middle-earth collecting and upgrading a team of heroes drawn from and inspired by the LOTR universe, sending them into team-based battles to progress the story. Heroes of Middle-earth won't take inspiration from Peter Jackson's films. Instead it'll be "solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien," according to the folks who look after the LOTR brand. So potentially, the team behind the game might have a little more creative license with Frodo and the gang. League of Legends: Wild Rift maker sues alleged copycat

It won't have the bleak yet grimly compelling drama of the Depp vs Heard trial, but there is some legal drama in the mobile gaming world this week. We learned that League of Legends: Wild Rift is suing alleged copycat Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. (Spotted on gamesindustry.biz via Reuters).