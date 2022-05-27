Suddenly the App Store's awash with big-name new games, including one called Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, but we'll get to that later. And outside of new games, we learned this week that PlayStation is planning to make mobile games a big part of its future. So let's get stuck in, shall we? Streets of Rage 4 is a knockout

Is this one of the best retro revivals ever made? We reckon so. Plenty has changed in the whopping 25 years since Streets of Rage 3 and this fourth game, but the thrill of whacking fools with a big metal pipe remains the same. Streets of Rage 4 is a masterful revival of what made those classic Sega Genesis games so beloved, modernised expertly to satisfy today's tastes. The combat is simple enough to get anyone started, and its easy combos, throws and specials will feel nice and familiar, especially if you pick series figurehead Axel. Then, as the enemies get more demanding, the game cleverly tips you in the direction of trying different moves to take down the various new enemy types, which are really inventive and charismatic, not to mention beautifully drawn and animated. Oh, and if you happen to have a Backbone or other Bluetooth controller, we'd suggest using one (you can connect most Xbox and PlayStation pads too). It's not unplayable using touch screen controls, but as the game gets tougher you'll struggle to keep up once the screen fills up with enemies and you're asked to pull off more complex moves to survive. If you're thinking of buying Streets of Rage 4, it's best to grab it now; the price goes up from $7.99 to $8.99 on May 31. A double dose of JRPGs: Ni No Kuni and Dragon Quest Builders

Level-5's Ni No Kuni games have been steadily building up a fanbase since the first game arrived on Nintendo DS in 2010, with the second and third mainline games, in particular, getting plenty of praise from critics. So new MMO Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds will keep those fans happy. It's got more of that trademark, absolutely beautiful Studio Ghibli art and animation, plus other series staples like charming familiars who act as companions. It's an MMO, so it's very, very big and very, very open for you to do as you please — explore, fight, make friends. It's up to you.

Square Enix's cult favourite Dragon Quest Builders also dropped out of nowhere this week, an iOS return for the Minecraft-inspired spin-off that first came to PS4 and PS Vita (remember that?) in 2016. It's all been retooled for touchscreens, of course, and Square recommends that it is played on an iPhone 8 or above. In true JRPG style, you awake to find yourself the hero, blessed not with a mighty sword or magical powers but the power to…build stuff. And so your quest to revive the run-down realm of Alefgard begins: you'll help villagers rebuild their homes, craft weapons to take on boss monsters and cobble together defenses against the nasties that lurk at night. If all that sounds good, be aware that Dragon Quest Builders' hefty $21.99 goes up 20% after June 9, so grab it before then if you're planning to take the plunge. What is PlayStation planning in mobile?