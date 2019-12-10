iOttie's all-new iON Wireless Go Power Bank is now available for purchase at Amazon, and it just claimed a spot as one of the most versatile power banks on the market. This power bank is able to wirelessly charge all Qi-enabled devices, and it's equipped with USB-C and USB-A ports as well for more ways to power up.

With its 10000mAh battery capacity, this power bank will have no trouble providing a few charges to your smartphone or tablet. It has a built-in LED light that shows a numeric percentage of the remaining battery life so you'll never be surprised when it runs out of juice. The LED indicator only shows up when you want it to with the press of a button.

By placing a Qi-enabled device on the front of this power bank, you'll begin charging at 5W without needing to bring a charging cable along with you everywhere you go. Meanwhile, the power bank's 18W Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A port and its 18W Power Delivery USB-C port can help you charge devices even faster if need be. The USB-C port works bidirectionally, allowing you to charge other devices or the power bank itself.

The iON Wireless Go is pretty stylish too, featuring a soft heathered, fabric-wrapped design which comes in either Ruby or Ash colorways. A color-matched USB-C charging cable is included with its purchase so you'll be prepared to use it right out of the box. If you're ready to start charging more efficiently, both models are now available at Amazon for their regular retail price of $39.95 each.