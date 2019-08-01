Apple will reportedly launch a new 10.2-inch iPad this fall, and it's said to replace Apple's affordable 9.7-inch tablet. The new iPad is expected to be Apple's new entry-level slate, with an iPad Pro-like design, including slimmer display bezels.

In a report on Thursday, DigiTimes said sales of tablets that feature displays over 10 inches are expected to surge to over 70% by the end of the year. As such, Apple will boost the display of its 9.7-inch iPad to 10.2 inches.

"Apple is set to release 10.2-inch new iPads in late third quarter," DigiTimes said.

Recently, Apple registered new iPad models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database, so we know new devices are on the way. With Apple set to release iPadOS this fall, it makes sense the company would want to launch an affordable iPad with a new design.

Apple is expected to announce new iPhone models in September, so it's possible the new 10.2-inch iPad could be unveiled as soon as next month. However, Apple typically announces new iPads in October, so it might be a few more months before the 10.2-inch iPad becomes official.