Add 4TB of extra storage to your Mac or iPad with $100 off this SSD for Black Friday

Add 4TB of storage to an iPad Air with this SSD.
If you own any iPad with a USB-C port, this deal on an SSD drive could extend its storage to an amount that Apple may never make available to some of its tablets. The M2 iPad Pro, introduced in October 2022, is the only model that currently offers a 2TB option. Apple’s high-end tablet is a powerhouse in fairness — featuring an M2 chip, and a 120Hz ProMotion microLED display, it’s the best of the line-up.
Although, it's going to break the bank at $2199. If you’re looking at this iPad purely from a storage perspective, you’re best off looking at an alternative. This is where Sandisk’s 4TB SSD Black Friday deal comes in. For $199 on Amazon, down from $299, you can add this huge drive to an iPad with USB-C. So not only will this exceed the M2 iPad Pro’s storage capacity, but it also makes larger storage available for models such as the iPad mini.
Sandisk 4TB Portable SSD -
Was $299 $199 at Amazon
Small as an iPhone SE but huge in its storage capacity, this Sandisk SSD is a fantastic deal if you need to store a bunch of videos and more for a vacation. If you decided to plug this into an iPad, you could have an almost endless choice of movies and more to pick from.
This SSD also features drop protection up to three meters, plus IP65 water and dust resistance. This means that if you’re in some rough weather and you want to watch some movies, no harm should come to the drive.
It’s a fantastic deal if you like to store a bunch of movies and TV shows — and you can do all of this for an iPad that has a USB-C port, saving you thousands if you were thinking of going for the 2TB M2 iPad Pro.
