Apple reportedly planning an in-person event for iPad reveal next week

We're just over a week away from Apple likely revealing a new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and Apple Pencil at its "Let Loose" event on May 7, but it appears the event won't just feature a video presentation.

According to Andrew Griffin of The Independent, "Apple will stream the launch as a live video around the world, but it will be accompanied by an event in London". Griffin notes that a launch in the UK marks a departure from the traditional California-based launch events.

This could mark the first Apple product launch event outside of the US, and Apple's new Battersea Power Station offices and accompanying store, which opened last year, could be a prime location.

(Image credit: Apple)

What to expect from the event

While Apple's event invitation offers few clues, this year is likely to be big for iPad fans - especially since last year saw no new iPad hardware launches.

We're expecting to see M2 iPad Air models, including a 12.9-inch version. The Mac has moved onto M3, and the chip is expected to come to the iPad Pro lineup. Perhaps more importantly, we could finally see the debut of an OLED iPad Pro, a first for any iPad.

A new Apple Pencil is also expected, and it may offer some Vision Pro functionality. There are no reports of an iPad Mini refresh as yet, but reports suggest it's still in development.

