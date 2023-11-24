Get an iPad Mini for less at Best Buy this Black Friday

The iPad Mini is a great device, and while it's not been updated in a couple of years, it remains an excellent jumping-on point for those who want a screen bigger than their phone, but smaller than a full-sized tablet.

It's also getting more affordable with regular discounts, including a great one at Best Buy for Black Friday.

The retailer is offering the iPad Mini with 64GB of storage for $399.99 - $100 off the MSRP. Better yet, the 256GB is discounted by the same amount, bringing it to $549.99.

Where to find the best iPad Black Friday deals

We awarded the iPad Mini 4.5 stars out of 5 when we last checked it out in 2022, and it remains a great tablet - albeit one which feels due an Apple silicon upgrade in 2024.

You can use the $100 you save and grab an Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) for $89.99, too - its discounted at Best Buy by $40.

Save $100 on the iPad Mini

If you're planning to use plenty of apps, I'd recommend the 256GB version if you can afford it.

The iPad Mini is also an ideal digital notebook for students or anyone that makes a lot of notes since it can be stored in a small bag, or even your back pocket.