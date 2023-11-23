Save $100 on the best iPad this Black Friday
The iPad Air's price just got lighter.
We love the iPad, but if we had to pick a favorite that matches the quality of the product with a reasonable price point, the iPad Air remains the sweet spot.
While the iPad Mini languishes, the ninth and tenth generations duke it out to be more affordable, and the M2-toting iPad Pro continues to be prohibitively expensive, the iPad Air remains an excellent tablet - albeit a little behind on the processor front with the M1.
Still, it offers power in spades, and Amazon's Black Friday deals have made it more affordable, too. You can get an M1 iPad Air for $499.99 with 64GB of storage, or ramp it up to $649.99 for 256GB.
Where to find the best iPad Black Friday deals
- Amazon — Save on 10th Gen and more
- Best Buy — $100 off multiple models
- Walmart — Deals on new and restored iPads
We awarded the iPad Air M1 4.5 stars out of 5 when it launched, and it remains an excellent tablet that offers just about every feature of iPadOS, 5G capabilities, and more power than you'll probably ever need in a tablet.
Whether you're gaming or working, it's the definition of an all-rounder.
$100 off the iPad Air
iPad Air M1 64GB|
$599 $499.99 at Amazon
Save enough money on the base iPad Air with M1 to get yourself a nice case or the Apple Pencil to go with it.
Price check: $499.99 at Best Buy | $499.99 at Target
iPad Air M1 256GB|
$749 $649.99 at Amazon
Get the same discount but much more space with this iPad Air deal - ideal if you share it with your family.
Price check: $649.99 at Best Buy | $649.99 at Target
While the 64GB included is pretty standard across many tablets, consider the 256GB version if you're likely to be installing a lot of apps - notably demanding games with high-quality textures that'll otherwise end up taking away chunks of space on your tablet.
