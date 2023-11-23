Save $100 on the best iPad this Black Friday

We love the iPad, but if we had to pick a favorite that matches the quality of the product with a reasonable price point, the iPad Air remains the sweet spot.

While the iPad Mini languishes, the ninth and tenth generations duke it out to be more affordable, and the M2-toting iPad Pro continues to be prohibitively expensive, the iPad Air remains an excellent tablet - albeit a little behind on the processor front with the M1.

Still, it offers power in spades, and Amazon's Black Friday deals have made it more affordable, too. You can get an M1 iPad Air for $499.99 with 64GB of storage, or ramp it up to $649.99 for 256GB.

Where to find the best iPad Black Friday deals

We awarded the iPad Air M1 4.5 stars out of 5 when it launched, and it remains an excellent tablet that offers just about every feature of iPadOS, 5G capabilities, and more power than you'll probably ever need in a tablet.

Whether you're gaming or working, it's the definition of an all-rounder.

$100 off the iPad Air

While the 64GB included is pretty standard across many tablets, consider the 256GB version if you're likely to be installing a lot of apps - notably demanding games with high-quality textures that'll otherwise end up taking away chunks of space on your tablet.