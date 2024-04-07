The long-awaited iPad event may have a date, but it's not all good news
Those OLED screens won't come cheap.
Despite no new models last year, Apple is preparing to unveil a whole host of new iPads in 2024, and while we previously reported we'd be waiting until May, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman may have just given us a more accurate timeframe.
In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says he's told the launch will "probably happen the week of May 6", which ties in with retail stores receiving "new product marketing materials later that week".
Gurman says the launch "is shaping up to be one of the biggest updates to the Apple tablet in a single day", with refreshes coming for the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and accessories including the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.
What will new iPads offer?
While we had expected to hear about the new iPad models sooner, Gurman had previously said that the new displays were causing delays but it sounds as though they might be worth the wait with Apple's first OLED tablets that's more in line with what's found on iPhone.
"The technology apparently looks amazing on such large displays — taking what iPhone users have experienced since 2017 to a whole new level," Gurman states.
It's not all good news, though, as he suggests new iPad models "will likely come at higher price points", pointing to the iPad Pro's $799 starting price. That's for the 11-inch version, but the 12.9-inch one starts at $1099 with just 128GB of storage.
Gurman also notes new base iPads and iPad Minis are in development - but they sound a lot less exciting, while Apple is exploring the prospect of foldable iPads and that work is in "its early stages". Apple could ditch the concept if it's unable to solve the issue of having a "crease" on the display like its competitors, though.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
More from iMore
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance writer with a specialism in Apple tech. From his first, hand-me-down iMac, he’s been working with Apple products for over a decade, and while he loves his iPhone and Mac, the iPad will always have his heart for reasons he still can’t quite fathom.
Since moving from blogging to writing professionally, Lloyd’s work can be found at TechRadar, Macworld, TechAdvisor and plenty more.
He’s also the Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com, and on the rare occasion he’s not writing you’ll find him spending time with his son, or working hard at the gym (while wearing an Apple Watch, naturally). You can find him on Twitter @lloydcoombes.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers