Where to preorder Apple Pencil Pro — take your iPad Pro to the next level

While artists are going to be excited to see the new iPads that Apple launched during its ‘Let Loose’ event, it’s the new Apple Pencil Pro that they’ll be most looking forward to getting hold of. From new touch and squeezing gestures to a gyroscope for more movement gestures, there’s plenty to be excited about with Apple’s latest stylus.

But now that we’ve seen it, when can we go ahead and get a hold of one? We have dates for both the release date and preorder — they’ll start shipping on May 15, and preorders have already opened. That just leaves one question: Where can you preorder one?

Where to preorder Apple Pencil Pro

Apple Go straight to the horse's mouth and preorder an Apple Pencil Pro to go with your new iPad. If you’re also preordering one of the latest iPads, then you can add the cost of the Apple Pencil on and not worry about adding any shipping cost by buying the two separately.

The new Apple Pencil

While it might look familiar on the outside, there are some key upgrades to the Pencil on the inside that make it a great upgrade over the previous model. For one, there are all the new gestures, thanks to some new sensors in the barrel of the Pencil. There's a squeezing sensor, for one, and that will let you select various options and menus with a quick squeeze. There's a new haptic motor as well, which will tell you when a gesture has registered in the pencil.

The Pencil will click to the side of the iPad with Magnets, and then charge and connect like that.

It will only work with the latest iPad Pro M4 models and the new iPad Air 6 — no support for older iPads, unfortunately. Want to know where to get one of those? We know all the best places to preorder the iPad Pro M4, and where to preorder the iPad Air 6.

FAQ

How much will the new Apple Pencil Pro cost?

The Apple Pencil costs $129.