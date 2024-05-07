Where to preorder iPad Air 6 — take M2 for a spin

As much as we might have been expecting that massive 12.9-inch iPad Air, it still felt like a surprise when it took to the screen at the Let Loose event. Not that the base model is anything to be sniffed at this year, with that M2 upgrade and those audio upgrades. Now that we have an idea of what to expect from the new iPad Air models, there’s just one question that we’re all asking — when and where can we preorder a new iPad Air 6?

Thanks to the Let Loose event we have a good idea of when to expect the new iPads, as Apple says it will start shipping the iPads from May 15. If you want to get an iPad as close to release day as possible, then you’ll want to preorder as soon as the lines open right now. But where can you preorder?

We have a date for the new iPad Air — it’s coming out on May 15. That’s only a few days away, so you’ll want to make sure you’re as quick as possible when preorders launch today so that you can get one as close to release as possible.

Where to preorder iPad Air

Apple One of your first ports of call should be Apple, where you’ll find all the requisite preorder options. That means all the different color options, both size options, and all the SSD sizes to choose from. You can even get your iPad engraved with some kind words or your name, or even an animoji — although that will affect resale value if you plan on selling it later.

The new iPad Air models

There were some massive updates to the iPad Air line this year with the iPad Air 6, not least of all that new size option. There’s now a 12.9-inch option for the iPad Air, so if you wanted a massive iPad but didn’t want to spend a grand on an iPad Pro, there’s an option that fulfills your needs.

The front-facing camera has now moved as well, as it is now found on the horizontal edge of the device for better face time calls.

The chip inside is the other big upgrade this time around, with an upgrade to the M2 chip from last year's MacBook Air. That will undoubtedly make the new iPad a super slick device to use, and powerful enough for some more demanding tasks.

There were also new iPad Pro models, which bring buckets of power to the iPad line with the M4 chips. Want to get one of those instead? We know where to preorder the iPad Pro M4. Want one of the Apple Pencil Pro's to go with your new tablet? Find out where to preorder an Apple Pencil Pro as well.

FAQ

How much will the new iPads cost? The iPad Air 10.9-inch is going to cost more than the old model, starting at $599. The iPad Air 12.9-inch however has a brand new price point, and it will set you back $799.