iPhone 15 screen sizes: How big will the iPhone 15 be?

The iPhone 15 is looking like an exciting new upgrade to the iPhone. Rumored to have a new redesign, new features, and the introduction of USB-C to make charging easier, the iPhone 15 could be the device we’ve all been waiting for.

For fans of the iPhone 14 Pro, there are exciting rumors surrounding the addition of the Dynamic Island to all models of iPhone 15. The Dynamic Island, one of the most interesting features from this year’s lineup, would be welcomed across the board.

With a likely September launch swiftly approaching, here’s a look at the iPhone 15’s display rumors to get a glimpse of what the newest iPhones could look like.

iPhone 15 display & sizes

According to DSCC analyst Ross Young, Apple is set to bring the Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models, not just the Pro as was the case with iPhone 14.

Even with the Dynamic Island across all iPhone 15 models, it’s unlikely the iPhone 15 will get a 120Hz refresh rate or an Always-On Display, as this is a key reason for users to upgrade to the Pro line of iPhones. If you’re wanting Pro Motion then you’re more than likely going to need an iPhone 15 Pro.

If Apple continues the trend of this year’s iPhone 14 lineup, we can expect 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models alongside a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max. There are currently no rumors regarding display quality although the current

The iPhone 14 lineup houses Super Retina XDR displays with HDR and True Tone alongside the P3 Wide color gamut and peak brightness at 1200 nits. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, on the other hand, give users an even brighter display with 2000 nits peak brightness. It's fair to say that the iPhone 14 models have great OLED panels, so if the iPhone 15 lineup follows in their footsteps there's little to be disappointed about.

60Hz in 2023? Really?

If rumors are correct and the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models lack 120Hz displays like their Pro siblings then it's a real disappointment for a flagship device in 2023. Nearly every Android phone at a similar price range gives users 120Hz and an always-on display. If the base iPhone 15 lacks a higher refresh rate this year then it better have a lower price point.

iPhone 15 Ultra

We don’t really know what to expect of the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revoking his prediction of an iPhone 15 Pro Max name change in 2023.

New reports from Gurman state that the iPhone Ultra is leaning towards a 2024 release as a brand new model in addition to the Pro and Pro Max, not a replacement.

If the iPhone 15 Ultra does release this year we could see even more improvements to the iPhone 15 display versus the iPhone 14. As we get closer to a reveal, we’re likely to learn more about the exciting upgrades coming to the latest iPhones.