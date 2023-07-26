3 reasons why I can't wait for iPhone 15 Pro Max, mostly thanks to iOS 17

While you may prefer to upgrade to a new iPhone every year, or every five years, I like to do it every 2 years at least, which is mainly why I’m planning on upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

My latest model is the iPhone 13 Pro, and before that, the iPhone X. I prefer this credence, as I get two years' worth of hardware updates that have been refined since their debut - from faster FaceID to better Night Mode on the Camera app.

If the rumors are true, I’ll finally be able to own an iPhone with USB-C - one of the last devices I own that doesn’t have that port, and not only that, I’ll have the Always-On Display and the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro line too.

Yet the bigger size is something I’ve not experienced since owning an iPhone 8 Plus in 2017 - and alongside the rumored camera upgrade coming to the 15 Pro Max, a few new features in iOS 17 have also convinced me that this is going to be the way to go. At least until the next time to upgrade.

StandBy

(Image credit: iMore)

Plenty of the iMore team have been singing the praises of StandBy mode in iOS 17, and for good reason. If you have an iPhone XS or newer, turn the device on its side as it charges, and you’ll have an overview of your Clock, Calendar and more.

It’s a great way of getting some quick info on what’s coming up, and with the bigger 6.7-inch display of the Pro Max, I’ll be able to have a great alarm clock, especially with that Always-On display.

I’ve also spoken in the past about how much I love Yiisonger's 10,000mAh MagSafe portable charger, which you can buy for $39.99 / £34.99 from Amazon. It helped a bunch on a flight to New York in April, but using this with the new iPhone, I’ll be able to have StandBy almost anywhere as I’m playing on my Steam Deck or PS Vita while it charges.

Apple Arcade

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Since buying the AirPods Pro 2, I’ve subscribed, once again, to Apple Music in order to try out Spatial Audio, and playing the recently released Spiceworld album in this format has been a revelation.

But this isn’t the only reason why I’ve been impressed by these earbuds. I’ve found myself subscribing to Apple Arcade recently in order to play Ridiculous Fishing EX and Stardew Valley+. While they’re both great games, listening to them with the improved noise-canceling has been fantastic. And combined with the bigger display of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it could really show off how I can play these games.

I can tilt the rod in Ridiculous Fishing, even more, to grab some more fish while being able to have a better overview of my farm in Stardew Valley as I have the sounds of the animals chirping away.

Apple Maps

(Image credit: Apple)

I use Apple Maps a lot, especially when my wife and I decide to go on a road trip with the dog on weekends, and we try to find our way back home. I remember when I used my iPhone 8 Plus with Maps, and loved how the bigger screen really helped with navigating back home.

In iOS 17, not only is the bigger screen going to be an advantage, but also the ability to download maps, at last.

I’ve lost count of the many occasions when we’ll be driving or walking somewhere in a village with low cellular coverage, and Maps simply refuses to do its thing and direct us. Now that we’ll soon be able to download a wide area, this will be a thing of the past.

Going up a size

(Image credit: Daryl Baxter)

While there’s constant talk of an iPhone Flip or an iPad Fold where you could have the best of both worlds when it comes to sizes, I simply want to see what the latest and greatest iPhone model is like as 2023 wraps up.

I remember enjoying my time with the iPhone 8 Plus in 2017, and while the ability to use the Home Screen in landscape mode with this model disappeared in the intervening years, I’m looking forward to the bigger battery and how some Apple Arcade games will look on this 15 Pro Max Ultra as well.

I’m excited to see what this upcoming line brings, and if my own hype is met once the iPhone 15 line is finally official.