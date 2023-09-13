Apple has made it a whole lot easier to repair the iPhone 15 Pro

The Right to Repair movement has been gaining traction in recent years, with people asking for more ways to fix their tech if it breaks or stops working. Many companies have been making an effort to ensure their devices can be fixed, but Apple products have historically been hard to repair – especially if you want to fix an iPhone all on your own.

Luckily, Apple has been making changes for the better, like its Self Service Repair program that was introduced in 2022 and allows customers to order manuals, parts, and tools to repair their devices.

The iPhone 14 was also easier to fix, with a disassembly process that's simpler than previous handsets, allowing the glass on the back of the phone to be replaced in a much easier fashion. And now Apple has ensured that fixing the iPhone 15 Pro will be even more straightforward – well, if you know how to remove the back glass and you're careful about it at least.

Ramping up the repairability

With the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple has made it much easier to fix the glass on the back of the handset. This is due to the fact that the internal framework architecture of the phone has been revamped, meaning you can now remove both the front and back panels of glass. In the past, you'd need to use a laser tool to get that pesky back panel off.

The official press statement about the iPhone 15 Pro from Apple states: "The aluminium frame helps with thermal dissipation and allows the back glass to be easily replaced."

If you're wondering why Apple still even uses glass on the back of its handsets then that's down to wireless charging, which wouldn't work through metal.

