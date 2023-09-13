iPhone 15 USB-C switch sees the end of two MagSafe Apple accessories

Apple made the expected switch to USB-C with the iPhone 15, at the expense of two of its best MagSafe charging accessories, no longer available to buy from its store.

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack and the MagSafe Duo charger have both been discontinued now that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro support USB-C, rather than Lightning.

That might sound like a strange move given these are both wireless chargers and don't rely on cables, but both come with a Lightning port in order to charge/power them, making them stick out in Apple's Lightning-less future.

What remains of MagSafe

Apple is still all-in on MagSafe and sells the MagSafe Charger on its site alongside some new MagSafe accessories including cases. Interestingly, Apple still sells a couple of alternatives to the MagSafe Duo including Mophie's 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe.

We have our own roundup of the best MagSafe Portable batteries for your iPhone too, so there are still plenty of options. It remains to be seen whether Apple will reboot these devices with a USB-C port or simply discontinue them altogether. The latter seems likely given we'd expect Apple would have had them ready to go at launch if not.

The move to USB-C means you now only need one cable to charger your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as well as any other USB-C device you might have, which is definitely a win for consumers.

We're covering all the Apple iPhone 15 event news and reactions now that Wonderlust is over. Don't miss all our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17and watchOS 10 coverage so far.