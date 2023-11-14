My iPhone 15 Pro Max has become my go-to gaming handheld — so I'm pimping it this Black Friday with these add-ons

Since playing Resident Evil Village on my iPhone 15 Pro Max, I’ve been in awe at what Apple's newest smartphone can already achieve. Realistic textures, great sounds, and speedy storage give the iPhone a fighting chance at being just as good, or better than many consoles, such as a PS4 or Nintendo Switch from a technical standpoint.

However, part of what consoles get right is how easy they are to use, especially with their controllers. This is why clunky touch controls can stop the iPhone from feeling quite as good when playing a game.

With Black Friday coming up on November 24, I plan on picking up some great upgrades to make it the best possible gaming machine it can be. With some smart purchases, you can get a truly excellent experience on the go, beating out anything available on Xbox Game Pass streaming and Amazon Luna. With this in mind, here are some of the best choices to make that possible.

Wired Controller

Having a controller that connects to your iPhone 15 Pro Max through its USB-C port can be fantastic, as it gives you the ability to hold the screen in your hands and curl up with some of the best Apple Arcade games . For price, comfort, and versatility, our choice is the BackBone One.

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller | $99 at Amazon The Backbone One is one of the most expensive controllers on the market but it’s also the most popular and could be set for a price reduction once Black Friday arrives. Featuring an audio jack, a USB-C connector for charging while playing, as well as some excellent ergonomic buttons, this is the best controller we can find for your iPhone.

Bluetooth Controller

Though a wired controller can be great if you want to hold it close like a Nintendo Switch Lite, a Bluetooth controller can work a little better in some situations, depending on your setup. If you have a desk you’re sitting at or plan on mirroring your iPhone’s display to a Monitor, a detached controller is an excellent choice.

Xbox Core Controller | $64.99 $54.99 at Amazon Though this is highly based on your tastes, I find the Xbox controller to be one of the best out there due to its excellent feel, fantastic triggers, and the lack of a touch button in the middle. It’s a classic design for a reason, and it’s currently on sale.

Power Bank

You could opt to keep your iPhone plugged in as you play but a nice chunky power bank means you can play on the go without worry of losing your progress to your phone suddenly shutting off.

UGreen 100W 20000mAh Power Bank | $79.99 at Amazon The UGreen 100W 20000mAh power bank isn’t just capable of recharging an iPhone 15 Pro to max charge in just over an hour but it’s sturdy, comes with a nice bag to travel with it, and has a small display on the side that displays the battery percentage.

Audio

The entire iPhone 15 line features impressive speakers but there’s nothing quite as immersive as a nice set of earbuds – plus it has the added benefit of not annoying the person sitting next to you on the bus.

AirPods 2 USB-C | $249 $ 199 at Amazon Apple’s best set of wireless earbuds still proves to be an excellent choice for any iPhone user on the go. Though you may be able to get better battery life or a more bassy sound elsewhere, this hits the sweet spot of excellent sound, nice functionality, and a great look all at a decent price.

If you can combine all of the above, you will get an excellent gaming handheld capable of console-level experiences like Resident Evil Village that does them justice without having to use touch controls.