The lifesaving iPhone 15 Emergency SOS via Satellite is coming to two new countries

Following the announcement of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups Apple has also confirmed that it is expanding an existing and lifesaving feature to more people than ever before.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite feature debuted with the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro last year, and it's expanded its availability to more countries at various points through the last 12 months. But now it's confirmed that two more European countries will come online this month just in time for the new iPhones to go on sale.

Starting later this month owners of models in the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Pro lineups in Spain and Switzerland will be able to use Emergency SOS via Satellite for the first time.

16 countries and counting

Apple confirmed the move in a press release, noting that there are currently 14 countries and regions across three continents in which Emergency SOS via Satellite is now available. The addition of Spain and Switzerland will increase that number to 16 of course.

The new expansion comes as Apple gets ready to roll out Roadside Assistance via Satellite, a new feature exclusive to the United States that will allow people to use a similar interface to contact AAA when they need vehicle assistance outside of cellular coverage. There is no word yet on when the feature will roll out internationally, however. The feature will be available on existing iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, at least.

