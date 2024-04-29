New iPhone 16 dummy units give us our best look yet at a huge camera redesign and bigger Pro models

If everything goes the way that we expect it to Apple will announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max at an event that will be held in September, making them available to buy a week or so later. And at this rate, there are unlikely to be too many surprises when that happens after a new leak showed off all four models.

That leak comes via a couple of photos that appear to show dummy units for the four upcoming 2024 iPhones with the models shown off in a way that we have yet to see. All four dummy units appear to highlight some of the changes we've been told to expect including slightly larger iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max handsets and a redesigned camera bump around the back.

The leaked iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro dummy units originated from a well-known leaker in the smartphone space and as such we've little reason to suspect that they are not genuine, and they show exactly what buyers can expect when it comes to new iPhone season this fall.

All-change

That leaker is Sonny Dickson via the X social network, and the leak comes in the form of a couple of photos. One has the whole iPhone 16 family present and correct while the second is a close-up of the iPhone 16. It isn't yet known whether any of the colors that are represented by these dummy units will be offered come the big day, but everything else seems to very much marry up with what we've been told to expect to date.

At the top of that list is the redesigned iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus camera bump, ditching the diagonal positioning of the two cameras that iPhone 15 buyers will be familiar with. The change means that the two cameras are arranged in a vertical line, enabling the iPhone 16 to become a fully-fledged spatial video capture device when turned into landscape orientation.

Currently, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the only iPhones that can capture spatial videos. Those spatial videos can then be viewed back in 3D using the Apple Vision Pro — the headset can capture these videos too, of course.

The final change these dummy units show is an increase in the size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Both models are expected to have 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays respectively, up from the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. That'll bring with it a slight increase in the overall dimensions of the phones, something that can be seen in the photos shared on social media.

The increased display size is also made possible, in part, but a rumored shrinking of the new iPhones' bezels, and the physical size increase is expected to be minimal, albeit visible.

If Apple sticks to its previous release cadence the new iPhones will be announced in September as mentioned previously, likely alongside the rumored Apple Watch X and a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra. Details about the upcoming wearables are harder to come by, however.