The iPhone 16 Pro gold titanium color mystery continues as a new challenger enters the fray — and it's gorgeous

With Apple set to announce the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models at an event on September 9, all eyes are already on what the company will unveil. We've seen plenty of rumors detailing what could be in the offing, and a return of the gold iPhone is one rumor that just won't go away.

We've seen multiple rumors as to what the new gold iPhone 16 Pro will actually look like, some nicer than others. We've seen colors that are more brown than gold, but a new leak might be a winner for people who want a gold that actually looks gold.

The leak, via X user Majin Bu, appears to show a dummy unit finished in a gold titanium finish the likes of which we've yet to see leak. And it's undoubtedly the nicest of all the examples we've seen to date.

Pick a color, any color

Notably, this color also closely matches one that has almost simultaneously been reported by 9to5Mac based on information from a previously accurate source. That could add credence to the claim that the dummy unit shown in the X post embedded below is the real deal.

iPhone 16 Pro Gold, each dummy has a different shade pic.twitter.com/gpKobBqlHRAugust 30, 2024

Regardless, we won't have to wait too much longer to find out. In a little more than a week, Apple will show off the new iPhone colors for real, including the mystery gold we're all so keen to see.

Alongside the new iPhones Apple is also expected to take the wraps off the rumored Apple Watch X and an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 during its September 9 event.

