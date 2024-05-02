The Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is stylish and indispensable thanks to its nifty design

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

A good MagSafe charger for traveling is worth its weight in gold, which is why the Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger (the ButterFly from here onwards) drew my attention when it was first released.

After several weeks and multiple trips, I’m happy to report that the TwelveSouth ButterFly is excellent and is now an indispensable part of my travel inventory. With a unique take on the design of a 2-in-1 MagSafe charger and premium build quality, read on to find out why this is my favorite iPhone accessory of the year and one of the best MagSafe chargers you can buy right now.

Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe charger: Price and availability

The Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger can be bought for $129 or £129 from Twelve South’s website, as well as Apple.com. The fact that this charger has the Apple retail seal of approval should tell you everything you need to know about the accessory. Having only come out recently, the charger hasn’t been subject to any discounts or offers during my time testing it. Stock and availability have remained consistent too.

Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe charger: Design

As the name suggests, the ButterFly is a 2-in-1 MagSafe charger. That means it can be used to charge an iPhone and an Apple Watch simultaneously, harnessing the power of Apple’s magnetic charging ecosystem to deliver juice to your iPhone. Likewise, the Apple Watch can be charged using the same magnetic puck you’d find on the end of Apple’s standard Apple Watch charger.

The ButterFly’s design is unique in two distinct ways. Firstly, it’s round, rather than square or rectangular. This makes it look a lot more premium and stylish than the average box of plastic you often find in this space. Secondly, the two charging elements are held together by way of a vegan leather strap, rather than a hinge. No bigger than an AirPods Pro case, the overall shell consists of an extremely well-made aluminum shell, replete with a subtly etched ‘12’ on the front. The magnets that power the MagSafe compatibility are also used to hold the folded parts together in a compact union, the soft leather-like strap protruding from one side.

This is a truly unique design and a wonderful take on the 2-in-1 charger. Unfolded, each charging panel is coated with the same soft vegan leather. There’s nothing special about the iPhone side, but the Apple Watch portion features a magnetic charger on a hinge that can be opened up, propping up your Apple Watch in Nightstand mode. If you only want to charge one device, you can fold the ButterFly back on itself, and the magnets hold the pieces securely together. This, again, allows Nightstand mode for your Apple Watch but perhaps more intriguing, it can also be used to prop up your iPhone in StandBy Mode. It’s not perfect, but the two folded components serve as a rudimentary kickstand so your iPhone can rest at an angle in landscape mode. Here, the ButterFly is much more effective when applied to a smaller iPhone 15. If you have Apple’s best iPhone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you’ll need to deploy the charger with the leather strap off to one side in order to stop the weight of your iPhone from collapsing the stand. It’s not quite perfect, but as a secondary nifty feature, it's very cool.

The design is also complemented by a rather fetching velvety travel bag with a drawstring. The bag is plenty big enough for both the charger and the included USB-C cable, which sports a lovely braided design.

My only concern about the design is the durability of the vegan leather strap that holds the two panels together, but we’ve not had this long enough to test its long-term durability. After several weeks, however, I have no complaints.

Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe charger: Features and performance

As you might expect, the features of a simple MagSafe charging unit are limited, but that doesn’t mean it’s not good. The ButterFly MagSafe charger can charge any iPhone from the iPhone 12 onwards (in any size), delivering 15W of power. That’s faster than standard Qi wireless charging, but not as fast as plugging your iPhone in. It can also be used to charge Apple’s AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2 with wireless charging case, again all at 15W. On the other side, the Apple Watch fast charger delivers 5W of power and is compatible with any Apple Watch model from the original right up to the Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Apple Watch panel can also be used to charge AirPods Pro 2, so you’re not limited to the combination of iPhone and Apple Watch.

The cable you get in the bag is a plentiful 1 meter long. Handily, the ButterFly also ships with a substantial 30W USB-C power adapter with four different plugs: U.S., UK, EU, and AU. That means that this is not just a charger, but a handy travel adapter all-in-one. Charging performance from both panels is very much as expected, with no overheating to speak of.

Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe charger: Competition

As noted the ButterFly’s design makes it very unique, but it’s not the only device in the sector serving a 2-in-1 charging purpose. Naturally, Apple’s own MagSafe Duo charger is an alternative. However, it’s just as expensive and not as stylish. It also doesn’t come with the requisite charger included, so the ButterFly is much better value all-round. From our pick of best portable travel Apple Watch chargers, there’s also the Anker MagGo Wireless Charging Station. This is a 3-in-1 foldable charger with a clever design, and of course, boasts an extra charging station over the ButterFly. Likewise, the Mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe offers broadly the same functionality as the Anker, plus a nifty carrying case. Finally, Ampere’s Unravel travel charger offers 3-in-1 charging and a unique folding design. While capable, all of these chargers fall short of the ButterFly’s premium aluminum finish and stylish leather coating. The ButterFly is the pick for form over functionality, but users who want a more practical solution, or simply want to charge more devices, may be better served elsewhere.

Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe charger: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if... You want a practical and stylish travel charger

You have a MagSafe-compatible iPhone and an Apple Watch

You want something small and unique

You should not buy this if... You don't have a MagSafe-compatible iPhone or an Apple Watch

You want to charge more than two devices simultaneously

You want the cheapest charger on the market

Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe charger: Verdict

So there you have it. The Twelve South ButterFly 2-in-1 MagSafe charger is a nearly-perfect travel charger that’s incredibly stylish and functional. It has become an absolute necessity for all of our trips. When you’re not on the road, it would even serve as a functional nightstand charger too. Color me very, very impressed.