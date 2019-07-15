You're not going to find a better deal on products this Prime Day than on already-discount priced AmazonBasics products. Here are the top 150 AmazonBasics product on sale right now.
- Strong stand: AmazonBasics Premium Dual Dell Monitor Stand
- Elite luggage: AmazonBasics 3 Piece Softside Carry-On Spinner Luggage Suitcase Set
- Shred it all: AmazonBasics 6-Sheet Cross-Cut Paper and Credit Card Shredder
- Dinner time: AmazonBasics 65-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set
- Keep it Safe: AmazonBasics Security Safe Box
- Camera work: AmazonBasics 60-Inch Lightweight Tripod with Bag
- GoPro go-go: AmazonBasics Extending Stick with Remote Housing for GoPro
- Bed-in-bag: AmazonBasics 7-Piece Bed-In-A-Bag
- Laptop carryall: AmazonBasics 11.6-Inch Laptop and Tablet Bag - 10 pack
- Stand and deliver: AmazonBasics Metal Laptop Computer Monitor Riser Stand - Black
- Extending links: AmazonBasics USB 2.0 Extension Cable - USB-A to USB-A
- HDM-oh-my: AmazonBasics HDMI to DVI Output Adapter Cable - 3 Feet 10-Pack
- Point & Click bulk: AmazonBasics Wireless Computer Mouse with Nano Receiver - 30-Pack
- Dark room: AmazonBasics Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtains
- Camera help: AmazonBasics Lightweight Camera Mount Tripod Stand
- Laptop lifter: AmazonBasics Laptop Lift Stand, Black
- Clear coverage: AmazonBasics Thermal Laminator
- Monitor adjuster: AmazonBasics Adjustable Monitor Stand 5-Pack
- GoPro helper: AmazonBasics Large Carrying Case for GoPro And Accessories
- Lovely luggage: AmazonBasics Hardshell Spinner Luggage - 3-Piece Set
- Backup backups: AmazonBasics External Hard Drive Case - 10-Pack
- Black as night: AmazonBasics Room-Darkening Blackout Curtain Set with Grommets
- Cooking essentials: AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Cookware Set
- Laptop support: AmazonBasics Metal Laptop Stand - Silver, 6-Pack
- Bulk replacement: AmazonBasics USB-A 2.0 Cable 24-Pack
- Wired Internet: AmazonBasics Cat-6 Ethernet Patch Cable 10-Pack
- Hardwired HDMI: AmazonBasics CL3 Rated (In-Wall Installation) HDMI Cable - 10-Feet 10-Pack
- Cooking classic: AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
- Sleep style: AmazonBasics Microfiber Duvet Cover Set - Full/Queen Dark Grey
- Iron chef: AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet - 12-Inch
- Monitor connection: AmazonBasics Mini DisplayPort to HDMI Cable 10-Pack
- Link up: AmazonBasics USB-A 2.0 to MicroUSB Cable 5-Pack
- Phone charging: AmazonBasics One-Port USB-A Wall Charger 2-pack
- Gadget getter: AmazonBasics USB-A 2.0 to mini USB Cable 24-Pack
- Rugged cables: AmazonBasics Nylon Braided USB A to Lightning Compatible Cable - Apple MFi Certified 10-Pack
- Extra outlets: AmazonBasics 3-Outlet Surge Protector with 2 USB Ports 4-Pack
- HDMI extender: AmazonBasics High-Speed Male to Female HDMI Extension Cable 10-Pack
- Multi-pack USB-C: AmazonBasics USB Type-C to USB-A Cable 5-Pack
- Aux deals: AmazonBasics 3.5mm Stereo Audio Aux Cable 10 Pack
- USB-C adapter: AmazonBasics USB Type-C to USB 3.1 Adapter 10-Pack
- Streaming deal: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player (Includes $45 Sling TV credit)
- Link up: AmazonBasics Mini DisplayPort to DisplayPort Cable 10-Pack
- Old school audio: AmazonBasics Vintage Retro Bluetooth Speaker
- Sitting pretty: AmazonBasics Adjustable Tilt Stool
- Luggage pack: AmazonBasics 3 Piece Hardside Spinner Travel Luggage Suitcase Set - Black
- Future proof: AmazonBasics USB Type-C to USB-A Charger Cable
- Rugged Type-C: AmazonBasics Double Braided Nylon USB Type-C Charger Cable
- Audio deals: AmazonBasics Lightweight On-Ear Wired Headphones
- iPhone clarity: AmazonBasics Dual-Layer Case for iPhone XS, iPhone X, Clear
- Big fan: AmazonBasics Oscillating Dual Blade Standing Pedestal Fan with Remote
- Camping deals: AmazonBasics 4-Person Dome Camping Tent With Rainfly
- Wash up: AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Washcloths
- iPhone XR flair: AmazonBasics Dual-Layer Case for iPhone XR, Clear
- Sleep protection: AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector Cover - Twin
- Headphone help: AmazonBasics Bose Quiet Comfort Replacement Inline Mic Remote Headphone Cable for Android Devices
- Microfiber bedding: AmazonBasics Microfiber Bed Sheet Set - Queen, Spa Blue
- Sherpa sleep: AmazonBasics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter Bed Set
- Hook it up: AmazonBasics Mini HDMI Male to HDMI Female Converter Adapter Cable 2-Pack
- Photo box: AmazonBasics Portable Foldable Photo Studio Box with LED Light
- Computer help: AmazonBasics VGA to VGA Computer Cable - 15 Feet 10-Pack
- Cat lover's find: AmazonBasics Cat Condo Tree Tower With Scratching Post And Step Ladder
- Connector deals: AmazonBasics DisplayPort to DVI Display Adapter 10-Pack
- Laptop go bag: AmazonBasics Urban Laptop and Tablet Case Bag
- Mic deals: AmazonBasics 3 Pin Microphone Cable
- Mix tape deals: AmazonBasics DVD+RW 30-Pack
- Gaming headphones: AmazonBasics Gaming Chat Headset for PlayStation 4 with Microphone
- Wireless deals: AmazonBasics Wireless Bluetooth Fitness Headphones Earbuds with Microphone
- Soft protection: AmazonBasics Urban Laptop Backpack Sleeve
- Multi-port charger: AmazonBasics USB-C Car Charger with 18W USB-C Port and Three 12W USB-A Ports
- Stand while working: AmazonBasics Ergonomic Standing Desk Work Station for Dual Monitor and Keyboard
- Electric hot water: AmazonBasics Double-Walled Stainless Steel Kettle
- Sleep comfortably: AmazonBasics Down Alternative Bed Comforter Full / Queen
- Sweet suitcase deal: AmazonBasics Hardshell Spinner Suitcase with Built-In TSA Lock
- Cusioned sleep: AmazonBasics Cooling Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress - Twin
- iPhone charger: AmazonBasics Lightning Connector MFi Certified iPhone Charger 2 Pack
- Gaming accessories: AmazonBasics PC Programmable Gaming Mouse
- Furniture deals: AmazonBasics Classic Multipurpose Wood Night Stand
- Disney-fy: AmazonBasics by Disney Frozen Swirl Sheet Set - Twin
- Grilling deals: AmazonBasics Grilling Tool Set
- Car charger: AmazonBasics Electric Vehicle (EV) Level 2 Charging Station
- Gaming headset: AmazonBasics USB Pro Gaming Headset with Microphone for PC, Red
- Luxury sleep: AmazonBasics Embroidered Hotel Stitch Duvet Cover Set - Premium, Soft, Easy-Wash Microfiber - King, White with Taupe Embroidery
- Cat condo: AmazonBasics Extra Large Cat Tree Tower with Condo
- Storage style: AmazonBasics Fabric Storage Basket Container with Handles and Drawstring, Large
- Trunk treat: AmazonBasics Foldable/Collapsible Trunk Organizer for Car, SUV, Truck and Van
- AmazonBasics: AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided Lightning Connector
- Furniture fun: AmazonBasics Breakfast Bar Bistro Table - 3-Piece Set, Classic Solid Wood
- Fast transfer HDMI: AmazonBasics High-Speed HDMI Cable 10 pack
- Pet Luxe: AmazonBasics Padded Pet Bolster Crate Bed Pad
- New desk!: AmazonBasics Wooden Desk with Drawer
- Office upgrade: AmazonBasics Retro Hairpin Computer Desk
- Strong cable: AmazonBasics Nylon-Braided Lightning iPhone charging cable 10 Pack
- Cheap peripherals: AmazonBasics Wired Computer Keyboard and Wired Mouse 10-Pack
- VGA adapater: AmazonBasics VGA to VGA Adapter Computer Cable 10-Pack
- Organizer deals: AmazonBasics Cloth Drawer Storage Organizer Boxes
- Cat bed keeper: AmazonBasics Collapsible Cube Cat Bed
- Carry-on luggage: AmazonBasics Geometric Hard-Shell Carry-On Rolling Spinner Suitcase
- Bulk car chargers: AmazonBasics Dual USB Car Charger 10-Pack
- Knock knock: AmazonBasics Privacy Door Knob With Lock
- Built-in speakers: AmazonBasics 6.5" Round In-Ceiling In-Wall Mounted Wireless Speakers
- Throw accents: AmazonBasics Faux Fur Striped Throw Blanket
- Safe deals: AmazonBasics Home Keypad Safe - 1.52 Cubic Feet
- TSA approved luggage: AmazonBasics Premium Hardside Spinner Luggage with Built-In TSA Lock
- Cat mansion: AmazonBasics Large Cat Tree Tower with Cave And Scratching Post
- Easy on the feet: AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Comfort Mat for Home and Office 5-Pack
- Hybrid luggage: AmazonBasics Hybrid Exterior Carry-On Expandable Spinner Luggage
- Comfortable deal: AmazonBasics Reversible Microfiber Comforter Blanket Pack of 4
- DisplayPort connector: AmazonBasics DisplayPort to DisplayPort Cable 10-Pack
- Hose organizer: AmazonBasics JC018 Auto-Rewindable Wall-Mounted Reel with Hose
- Office warmer: AmazonBasics Portable Space Heater
- Dutify desk: AmazonBasics Classic Computer Desk With Shelves
- Expandable suitcase: AmazonBasics Vienna Expandable Carry-On Luggage Spinner Suitcase
- Cat cave: AmazonBasics Pet Cave Bed
- Storage style: AmazonBasics Fabric Storage Basket Container with Rope Handles Set of 2
- Desktop organizer: AmazonBasics 5 Tier Metal Office Document Organizer Tray
- Sun protection: AmazonBasics Beach Umbrella - Pink/Yellow Striped
- Underbed storage: AmazonBasics Foldable Platform Bed Frame
- iPhone case: AmazonBasics Slim Case for iPhone XS, iPhone X, Clear
- Bookshelf organizer: AmazonBasics Economy Office Book Holder Bookends Pack of 2
- Removable shower head: AmazonBasics Economy 3-Function Hand Held Shower Head
- 3-story cat house: AmazonBasics Small Triple Platform Cat Tree Tower
- Relaxation: AmazonBasics Classic Faux Leather Arm Push Recliner Chair, Slim Design
- Faster Ethernet: AmazonBasics USB 3.0 to 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet Internet Adapter, 10-Pack
- Stand without pain: AmazonBasics Standing Anti-Fatigue Desk Mat, Brown
- DisplayPort to DVI: AmazonBasics DisplayPort to DVI Display Adapter Cable 10-Pack
- Scratching post: AmazonBasics Single Scratching Post Wooden Cat Tree Furniture
- Soft mattress topper: AmazonBasics Down-Alternative Mattress Topper Pad with Microfiber Shell
- USB-A to USB-C: AmazonBasics USB 3.1 Type-C to HDMI Adapter - White, 5-Pack
- Recliner reclaimer: AmazonBasics Classic Leather-Like Extra Padded Recliner Chair
- Throw discounts: AmazonBasics Chunky Knitted Fringed Throw Blanket
- Ethernet extender: AmazonBasics Cat-6 Ethernet Patch Internet Cable - 14 Feet 10-Pack
- Hand warmth: AmazonBasics Foam Latex Coated Winter Gloves, Acrylic Liner Fiber, Touch Screen
- Bedroom furniture: AmazonBasics Classic Multipurpose Wood Night Stand/End Table with Cabinet
- Work gloves: AmazonBasics Cut Resistant Polyurethane Coated Gloves
- Bathroom collection: AmazonBasics 4-Piece Bathroom Accessories Set, Smooth Grey
- Desktop redesign: AmazonBasics Classic L-Shaped Desk with Open Bookshelves
- More cables: AmazonBasics USB- A 2.0 Extention cable 10-Pack
- Shower organizer: AmazonBasics Bathroom Shower Caddy
- Bulk work gloves: AmazonBasics Micro-Foam Nitrile Coated Work Gloves 12-Pair
- Door security: AmazonBasics Entry Door Knob With Lock and Deadbolt, Standard Ball
- DisplayPort to Thunderbolt: AmazonBasics Mini DisplayPort Thunderbolt to HDMI Display Adapter 10-Pack
- Door knob upgrade: AmazonBasics Privacy Door Knob With Lock, Oval Egg, Matte Black
- Two-to-one adapter: AmazonBasics 2-Male to 1-Female RCA Y-Adapter Splitter Cable 10-Pack
- Kick back chair: AmazonBasics Modern Faux Leather Pull-Tab Recliner Chair
- AV help: AmazonBasics Audio Video Mini DisplayPort to HDMI Cable 10-Pack
- Bathroom organizer: AmazonBasics 4-Piece Bathroom Accessories Set, Smooth White
Elite luggage: AmazonBasics 3 Piece Softside Carry-On Spinner Luggage Suitcase SetFrom $149.99 at Amazon
Stand and deliver: AmazonBasics Metal Laptop Computer Monitor Riser Stand - BlackFrom $17.10 at Amazon
Point & Click bulk: AmazonBasics Wireless Computer Mouse with Nano Receiver - 30-PackFrom $272.00 at Amazon
Black as night: AmazonBasics Room-Darkening Blackout Curtain Set with GrommetsFrom $20.93 at Amazon
Hardwired HDMI: AmazonBasics CL3 Rated (In-Wall Installation) HDMI Cable - 10-Feet 10-PackFrom $55.24 at Amazon
Rugged cables: AmazonBasics Nylon Braided USB A to Lightning Compatible Cable - Apple MFi Certified 10-PackFrom $71.89 at Amazon
HDMI extender: AmazonBasics High-Speed Male to Female HDMI Extension Cable 10-PackFrom $60.74 at Amazon
Streaming deal: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player (Includes $45 Sling TV credit)From $39.99 at Amazon
Luggage pack: AmazonBasics 3 Piece Hardside Spinner Travel Luggage Suitcase Set - BlackFrom $139.99 at Amazon
Big fan: AmazonBasics Oscillating Dual Blade Standing Pedestal Fan with RemoteFrom $79.99 at Amazon
Sleep protection: AmazonBasics Hypoallergenic Waterproof Fitted Mattress Protector Cover - TwinFrom $20.99 at Amazon
Headphone help: AmazonBasics Bose Quiet Comfort Replacement Inline Mic Remote Headphone Cable for Android DevicesFrom $17.26 at Amazon
Hook it up: AmazonBasics Mini HDMI Male to HDMI Female Converter Adapter Cable 2-PackFrom $4.91 at Amazon
Cat lover's find: AmazonBasics Cat Condo Tree Tower With Scratching Post And Step LadderFrom $61.49 at Amazon
Gaming headphones: AmazonBasics Gaming Chat Headset for PlayStation 4 with MicrophoneFrom $13.57 at Amazon
Wireless deals: AmazonBasics Wireless Bluetooth Fitness Headphones Earbuds with MicrophoneFrom $21.85 at Amazon
Multi-port charger: AmazonBasics USB-C Car Charger with 18W USB-C Port and Three 12W USB-A PortsFrom $24.99 at Amazon
Stand while working: AmazonBasics Ergonomic Standing Desk Work Station for Dual Monitor and KeyboardFrom $419.99 at Amazon
Sweet suitcase deal: AmazonBasics Hardshell Spinner Suitcase with Built-In TSA LockFrom $53.54 at Amazon
iPhone charger: AmazonBasics Lightning Connector MFi Certified iPhone Charger 2 PackFrom $20.64 at Amazon
Gaming headset: AmazonBasics USB Pro Gaming Headset with Microphone for PC, RedFrom $38.75 at Amazon
Storage style: AmazonBasics Fabric Storage Basket Container with Handles and Drawstring, LargeFrom $18.36 at Amazon
Trunk treat: AmazonBasics Foldable/Collapsible Trunk Organizer for Car, SUV, Truck and VanFrom $23.27 at Amazon
Furniture fun: AmazonBasics Breakfast Bar Bistro Table - 3-Piece Set, Classic Solid WoodFrom $149.99 at Amazon
Strong cable: AmazonBasics Nylon-Braided Lightning iPhone charging cable 10 PackFrom $58.57 at Amazon
Cheap peripherals: AmazonBasics Wired Computer Keyboard and Wired Mouse 10-PackFrom $122.30 at Amazon
Carry-on luggage: AmazonBasics Geometric Hard-Shell Carry-On Rolling Spinner SuitcaseFrom $63.26 at Amazon
Built-in speakers: AmazonBasics 6.5" Round In-Ceiling In-Wall Mounted Wireless SpeakersFrom $65.50 at Amazon
Hybrid luggage: AmazonBasics Hybrid Exterior Carry-On Expandable Spinner LuggageFrom $46.68 at Amazon
Comfortable deal: AmazonBasics Reversible Microfiber Comforter Blanket Pack of 4From $69.99 at Amazon
Hose organizer: AmazonBasics JC018 Auto-Rewindable Wall-Mounted Reel with HoseFrom $84.64 at Amazon
Expandable suitcase: AmazonBasics Vienna Expandable Carry-On Luggage Spinner SuitcaseFrom $59.99 at Amazon
Storage style: AmazonBasics Fabric Storage Basket Container with Rope Handles Set of 2From $29.99 at Amazon
Bookshelf organizer: AmazonBasics Economy Office Book Holder Bookends Pack of 2From $11.07 at Amazon
Relaxation: AmazonBasics Classic Faux Leather Arm Push Recliner Chair, Slim DesignFrom $164.99 at Amazon
Faster Ethernet: AmazonBasics USB 3.0 to 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet Internet Adapter, 10-PackFrom $136.67 at Amazon
DisplayPort to DVI: AmazonBasics DisplayPort to DVI Display Adapter Cable 10-PackFrom $104.99 at Amazon
Scratching post: AmazonBasics Single Scratching Post Wooden Cat Tree FurnitureFrom $64.99 at Amazon
Soft mattress topper: AmazonBasics Down-Alternative Mattress Topper Pad with Microfiber ShellFrom $33.05 at Amazon
Recliner reclaimer: AmazonBasics Classic Leather-Like Extra Padded Recliner ChairFrom $279.99 at Amazon
Ethernet extender: AmazonBasics Cat-6 Ethernet Patch Internet Cable - 14 Feet 10-PackFrom $23.60 at Amazon
Hand warmth: AmazonBasics Foam Latex Coated Winter Gloves, Acrylic Liner Fiber, Touch ScreenFrom $7.34 at Amazon
Bedroom furniture: AmazonBasics Classic Multipurpose Wood Night Stand/End Table with CabinetFrom $67.00 at Amazon
Bathroom collection: AmazonBasics 4-Piece Bathroom Accessories Set, Smooth GreyFrom $24.57 at Amazon
Door security: AmazonBasics Entry Door Knob With Lock and Deadbolt, Standard BallFrom $19.19 at Amazon
DisplayPort to Thunderbolt: AmazonBasics Mini DisplayPort Thunderbolt to HDMI Display Adapter 10-PackFrom $90.87 at Amazon
Door knob upgrade: AmazonBasics Privacy Door Knob With Lock, Oval Egg, Matte BlackFrom $11.66 at Amazon
Two-to-one adapter: AmazonBasics 2-Male to 1-Female RCA Y-Adapter Splitter Cable 10-PackFrom $29.24 at Amazon
Grab your wallet and get to spending. These AmazonBasics sales won't last long — if they even make it to the end of Prime Day.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.