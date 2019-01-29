Headphone maker Jaybird is no stranger to the market, and today took wraps off its newest entry, the Run XT . An update to its Run predecessor, the sports-focused XT update adds IPX7 waterproofing and new black/flash and storm grey/glacier color options.

The true wireless headphone market exploded last year. With the popularity of Apple's AirPods , and affordable alternatives popping up from the likes of Anker and TaoTronics , tech-forward people were ditching the wires in droves.

We're excited to build on the success of RUN by making RUN XT even better with full IPX7 waterproofness, increasing its durability in all conditions. Now the entire lineup of Jaybird headphones are waterproof and sweatproof. At the same time, we took the opportunity to update the colors and finishing to create a more rugged yet sophisticated design.

The Run XT still get 12 hours of battery life — 4 from the earbuds and 8 contained within the case — and still has buttons to summon Siri or Google Assistant and control music playback. There's also Spotify integration as with the original model.

Jaybird plans to launch its own podcast recommendation service within its app to coincide with the release of the Run XT. It will feature a regularly-refreshed playlist of shows curated by its brand ambassadors and athletes to give you some new listening material while you pound the pavement.

The Run XT cost $179.99 and are available to order today at Amazon and directly from Jaybird. They are set to land on store shelves in February. You can also order them from Amazon in the UK.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.