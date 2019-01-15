If you want to learn how to code or get a better understanding of how computers work, Kano is a company you should be following if you aren't already. It sells a variety of coding and computer kits that make STEM education fun, and today, Kano announced that it's partnering with Disney for something pretty exciting.

Today Kano, a leader in interactive storytelling, announced a two-year collaboration deal with Disney's Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products group. The first item out of the deal will be a Star Wars themed product system that will launch in the second half of 2019.

There's currently no word as to how much the Star Wars-themed product will cost or what it'll look like, but we're pretty stoked to see it nonetheless.

Commenting on this news, Kano's CEO and co-founder, Alex Klein, said: