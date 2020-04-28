The ocean blue JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $119.99 at Best Buy. This is a limited-time sale that's being featured in Best Buy's deals of the day. It's actually a discount from JBL, so you can find these savings at several retailers, including Walmart, B&H, and others. Not every color is on sale, but most of them are. Pick your favorite. These speakers normally sell for around $140 and often go as high as $180.
Limited Time
JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker ocean blue
Connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to play your favorite music. Has a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge. IPX7 water resistance lets it survive spills and submersion without damage. Connect up to 100 speakers.
$119.99
$140.00 $20 off
Time to pump up the volume with the Charge 4. You can use this speaker indoors or outside, whether you're hanging around in the living room or grilling up some burgers on the porch. Since it's portable, it comes with a rechargeable battery that can be juiced up using the included USB cable. The battery lasts for up to 20 hours, so you don't have to worry about the music dying as long as you charge it overnight. The Charge 4 features an advanced driver and two bass radiators so you get powerful sound, chest-thumping lows, and lifelike audio all around.
The Charge 4 won't let you down in a harsh environment, either. It is designed to resist impacts, including being dropped. It also has an IPX7 rating, which makes it extremely water resistant. Don't worry about pool splashes, gym sweat, a little rain, or even complete submersion in water. It won't be damaged and your music will still sound great.
Can't decide who should control the music? Connect two devices via Bluetooth and switch off who gets to play what. Got a party that's spreading down the block and into the streets? Keep everyone on the same page by connecting up to 100 speakers together. All the music will sync and keep the party rolling.
JBL covers the Charge 4 with a one-year warranty.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
CleanMyMac X is finally available on the Mac App Store
Awesome Mac cleaning app CleanMyMac is finally available on the Mac App Store!
Apple retail head expects "many more" stores to reopen in May
Apple's head of retail says she expects many more stores to begin reopening next month.
Someone found out the hard way why you don't wear AirPods in the bathroom
AirPods Pro are pretty good at staying in the ears of most people, but not everyone. And this person falls into the latter category and had an earbud fall at the worst possible time.
Protect your case on a budget with these thrifty cases
So, you have an iPhone XR and you're on a budget? A case is just what you need. Here are some of the best iPhone XR cases you can get for your iPhone XR today.