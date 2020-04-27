Head on over to Staples and grab the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 hard drive on sale for $45.99 with code 42603 during checkout. The code takes $15 off any order over $60, and the Seagate drive is just over $60 at $60.99. So you're getting as close to max savings with this as possible. You'll find this drive going for $61 at most retailers like B&H, and previous deals in the past only ever saw it drop as low as $50. Get free shipping and enjoy all your new room for storage.

Extra Space Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB USB 3.0 hard drive Works with Mac or Windows but may need to reformat to work with Time Machine. Uses USB 3.0 and features a minimalist brushed metal enclosure. Back up files with a single click. Comes with 2 months of Adobe CC Photography Plan and a 2-year warranty. $45.99 $61.00 $15 off See at Staples With coupon: 42603

The Seagate Backup Plus Slim is historically one of the best external hard drives around. It has always been a top contender even though it has been around for a while. It's sleek, lightweight, and has a large capacity for its size. It's extremely portable and designed to be slipped into any pack on your way out the door. Use it to keep your favorite media with you at all times.

With 2TB of space you'll be able to keep tons of photos and other files with you. The drive works seamlessly with Mac and Windows and connects via a USB 3.0 port. That gives you some great data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps.

You can even use this drive as a backup. It is designed so that you can schedule daily, weekly, or monthly backups. If you plan to use this with Time Machine on your Mac, you may have to reformat it first. So make that decision before putting any files on it you don't want to lose.

Seagate backs up the Backup Plus with a two-year limited warranty.