What you really need from a power bank is something that can charge your device multiple times over and do it quickly. It's also great if that same power bank doesn't add a ton of bulk to your daily carry. Fortunately, the Easay 10000mAh USB-C power bank appears to check all of the boxes and, for a limited time, you can pick one up for just $8.99. All you have to do is clip the $1 coupon on its product page and then use code AAWKIC3O during checkout to save.
Half off
Easay 10000mAh 18W PD Portable Power Bank
This power bank features both 18W PD USB-C and Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A ports. It's slim and light and can refill most modern phones at least twice over making it a perfect addition to your daily carry. Clip the on-page coupon and use the below code.
$8.99
$19.99 $11 off
This Easay power bank is equipped with a USB-A port, a Micro-USB port, and a USB-C port. The USB-A port supports Quick Charge 3.0 so you can get a fast charge going on compatible devices and the USB-C port features 18W Power Delivery which is great for juicing up USB-C phones and tablets quickly. Either the Micro-USB or USB-C port can be used to charge the power bank back up.
Its massive 10000mAh capacity is enough to fully recharge most modern phones two times with a bit of charge left over. It's even got enough juice to fully recharge an iPad Pro. Despite its large capacity, the power bank isn't bulky or heavy at just 0.5 inches thick and weighing 6.7 ounces.
A Micro-USB cable and USB-C adapter are included with its purchase to keep the power bank charged up. It takes 5 hours to get it from empty to full via its Micro-USB connector, though you could bring that time down to 3.5 hours by using a USB-C PD adapter and cable. While it includes a Micro-USB cable, you may want to use your savings to add a USB-C cable or USB-C to Lightning cable to your order so you can enjoy a fast charge for whatever device you're using.
Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
