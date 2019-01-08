Car entertainment system manufacturer Kenwood announced today at CES that wireless CarPlay integration is coming to its 2019 lineup of in-car multimedia receivers. The company unveiled seven new receivers in Las Vegas, all of which will allow iPhone users to access their content on the center console without the need to connect with a Lightning cable.

CarPlay allows users to interact with their iPhone safely on the road, giving access to hands-free calling, messaging, and more. Audio apps appear on screen with larger controls for ease of use and Siri can be used to enable navigation, read your messages, or control media playback. Previous models of Kenwood receiver, and most built-in multimedia systems, require a wired connection to use CarPlay.