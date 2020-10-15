Prime Day is almost over. There are only a few hours left before all of these great deals are gone. If there's one more purchase you should make on Prime Day, it's this mini outdoor projector. It even comes with its own screen. Your family will thank you.

Let's face it, we're going to be spending a lot more family time outdoors this coming winter. When you're planning your weekend get-togethers, you can still practice social distancing with such activities as watching movies outdoors. The Dr. J Professional Mini Outdoor Projector is Amazon's #1 best-selling video projector in its category and it's on sale for 38% off for Prime Day .

Watch all your favorite movies and TV shows in 1080P on a 100-inch screen for less than the cost of going to the movies two times.

I've got an outdoor movie projector set up in my backyard and I can honestly say it's been one of the things that have kept me sane this past summer. When you can't go to the movies, you can't socialize with friends, and you can't even go out to dinner, doing something fun like watching movies outside is pure joy.

This mini projector connects to set-top boxes like Roku and Chromecast, Blu-Ray and DVD players, SD Cards, USB Flash Drives, and yes, even iPhone and Android phones. No matter where you get your entertainment from, you can plug it into this projector for fun every night.

You can even plug your video game consoles into it and play some multiplayer action in the great outdoors.

You'll need an HDMI cable to connect your media device to the projector and you'll need an HDMI-to-Lightning adapter to use it with your iPhone. But at just $93, you can afford to get the extras you need.

Don't forget the popcorn!