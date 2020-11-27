While there are plenty of Black Friday deals to choose from, not many provide as personal a gift as AncestryDNA . Your recipient can learn more about their ethnicity, where their ancestors are from, carrier status and wellness reports, and more with this simple test kit. It's on sale for just $47 at Amazon.

With this easy-to-use test kit, you send a saliva sample to AncestryDNA's lab using the included prepaid package and receive your results in six to eight weeks.

There are various DNA testing kits available on the market. AncestryDNA is one of the best for a good reason. It excels at genealogy and matching the user with their ancestors compared to others, and today's price is a no-brainer for the level of in-depth knowledge it will bring.

