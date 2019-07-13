Pokémon Go Raid Battles are some of the biggest challenges players can face. Currently, Armored Mewtwo is available to fight through the end of July but don't rest up just yet: there's another big fight on the way. As announced on the official Twitter account, thanks to everyone working together and unlocking all of Candela's Global Challenge bonuses, Trainers will be able to face the Legendary Pokémon Entei in a Raid Battle on July 14!

The Raid will take place at 4:00 p.m. local time, so any aspiring Trainers don't have long to prepare. If you are lucky in your fight however, you may even unlock a Shiny Entei! Shiny Pokémon have been a staple of the series for some time and the possibility of grabbing a Shiny Legendary Pokémon is pretty exciting for any Trainer. Entei will join a long, long list of other possible Shiny Pokémon for players to collect in Pokémon Go.

If you're still new to Pokémon Go as a whole and aren't sure how all this works, don't worry. You can check out our complete, detailed guide on everything you need to know about Pokémon Go right here. Just need a quick refresher on how Raid Battles work so you're as ready as possible to grab an Entei (or possibly even a Shiny Entei)? We've got you covered there too, with our guide on Pokémon Go Raid Battles. Once you're done fighting Entei though, don't forget to face off against Armored Mewtwo if you haven't already!