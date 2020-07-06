Finding an affordable pair of Bluetooth earbuds is easier than you might think. Back Bay's Duet 50 Pro Wireless Earbuds are normally priced right above $50 via Amazon, but thanks to a limited time discount, you can snag a pair for only $43.99 today when you enter promo code Premium Sound during checkout. This $11 discount marks one of the best prices this pair of earbuds has reached so far, and it's a far cry from the cost of popular options like the Apple AirPods.

$11 Savings Duet 50 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Take calls, run in the rain, save big, and listen for over 130 hours using the included charging case. What's not to like? $43.99 $54.99 $11 off See at Amazon With coupon: Premium Sound

Thanks to their IPX5 sweat-proof design, these wireless earbuds are a good fit to bring out on a run, no matter whether it's raining or snowing outside. They're capable of lasting for eight hours on a single charge, while the included charging case can power them up to 15 times while on-the-go for a total 130 hours of power together.

These earbuds also have a built-in microphone so you can take calls without having to reach for your phone. The integrated earpiece button can answer calls, skip songs, pause music, activate your phone's virtual assistant like Siri or Google Assistant, and more. Back Bay also includes five sizes of ear tips so you can adjust for the best fit.

You can learn even more about the Back Bay Duet 50 Pro in this review for the Back Bay Duet 50 earbuds. The Pro model is souped-up and even better than the standard version, though considering the regular model received a rating of four out of five stars, neither one is a bad option.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping at Amazon with no order minimum restriction, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.