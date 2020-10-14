If you've been wanting to buy Cricut accessories, these Prime Day deals might be just what you're waiting for. It's time for you to outfit your amazing cutting and crafting machine! Many of the regular Cricut (Maker and Explore) and the Cricut Joy accessories are marked down by 15%. Note that the listed price may not be discounted, but the discount will be applied at checkout.

I love my Cricut Joy and I've been using it and choosing what I think are the best Cricut Joy accessories. In this list, you'll find both Cricut Joy-specific accessories and materials as well as plenty for the larger machines.

What else?

I've listed some favorites here, but there are many more Cricut accessories/materials and Cricut Joy-specific materials and accessories on sale right now. Click through any of the links above and search your desired item in the search box, that will take you right to Prime Day deals. You can even find other brands of accessories and alternative materials that are compatible with Cricut Joy and other Cricut machines and save even more. As mentioned above and noted on the Amazon listing, in most cases, the discount will not show up until checkout.

