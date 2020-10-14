If you've been wanting to buy Cricut accessories, these Prime Day deals might be just what you're waiting for. It's time for you to outfit your amazing cutting and crafting machine! Many of the regular Cricut (Maker and Explore) and the Cricut Joy accessories are marked down by 15%. Note that the listed price may not be discounted, but the discount will be applied at checkout.
I love my Cricut Joy and I've been using it and choosing what I think are the best Cricut Joy accessories. In this list, you'll find both Cricut Joy-specific accessories and materials as well as plenty for the larger machines.
All the tools: Cricut, Basic Tool Set, Core Colors
The right tools are important for the best crafting experience with paper, vinyl, iron-on projects, and more. This complete set includes a scraper, weeding tool, spatula, scissors, and a pair of tweezers.
Core tools: Cricut Joy Starter Tool Set
Though Cricut Joy is in the name, there is nothing Joy-specific about this tool set other than the colors. This basic tool set contains what you absolutely need for just about any Cricut project: a scraper, weeding tool, and spatula. I have this set and use all of the tools regularly.
Make your own greeting cards: Cricut Joy Insert Cards
I love to make cards with my Cricut Joy, in fact, I just made one for my husband's birthday this week. Buying this 12-count card set is a lot cheaper than shopping at your local card store (or even the dollar store) and your cards will be more personal, too. There are tons of color options.
Extra long: Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Permanent - Bulk Roll
A special feature of the Cricut Joy is its ability to cut extra-long projects, no mat needed. This extra-long Smart Vinyl is perfect for signs and banners. Snag a bulk roll either 10 feet or 20 feet long for your big projects now.
Must-have: Cricut Variety Mat, 12"x12", 3 Mats
If you have a standard-sized Cricut machine, you must use a mat for all projects. This handy set covers for just about any project. Mats are color-coded by grip; this set includes a StandardGrip (green), LightGrip (blue), and StrongGrip (purple) mat.
Write and draw in full color: Cricut Ultimate Fine Point Pen Set, 30 Pack, Assorted
Get 30 fine point (0.4 tip) pens in this set and let your creativity get really colorful. Cricut pens fit right into your full-sized Cricut Machine and let you add a truly personal touch. This set normally retails for $35, so this is a substantial discount.
For apparel and more: Cricut Joy Smart Iron-On Vinyl, Sampler Pack
Make t-shirts, tote bags, decor, and a heck of a lot more with this iron-on sampler pack for Cricut Joy. Note that the prices vary by color. Iron-on projects are a great way to add a personal touch to just about anything made out of fabric.
Incredibly fun: Cricut Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets
Iron-on is great, but I'm utterly obsessed with Infusible Ink. Your fabric is literally infused with the ink, so there's no possibility of your design ever peeling off or degrading. Prices on this item vary by color. Note that you can only use it with certain (high polyester) fabrics; of course Cricut offers Infusible Ink compatible products.
Infusible option: Cricut Infusible Ink Pens, Basic Fine-Point Markers, 5-Count
Another way to do Infusible Ink projects is with pens. Apply heat and watch permanent, professional-looking colors bloom. There are five fine-tipped (0.4) markers in the set. There are several color options available and prices do vary by color.
What else?
I've listed some favorites here, but there are many more Cricut accessories/materials and Cricut Joy-specific materials and accessories on sale right now. Click through any of the links above and search your desired item in the search box, that will take you right to Prime Day deals. You can even find other brands of accessories and alternative materials that are compatible with Cricut Joy and other Cricut machines and save even more. As mentioned above and noted on the Amazon listing, in most cases, the discount will not show up until checkout.
