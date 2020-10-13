Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the best Nintendo Switch games that you can buy, but some prefer to play it with GameCube style controllers. If you fall under that camp, then you should check out the PowerA Extreme Party Pack! GameCube Style Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, which is on sale for Prime Day.

PowerA is one of the leading accessory makers for the Nintendo Switch, and this party pack includes three wireless GameCube style controllers for your Super Smash Bros. Ultimate gaming sessions.

While you can play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with your Joy-Cons or Pro Controllers, some people much prefer the old GameCube style controllers, because that's what they played Super Smash Bros. Melee with. If you're one of those people, then you may be in search of a good GameCube style controller, because you may not even have your old ones anymore. Thankfully, PowerA makes a great GameCube style controller, and it's even wireless for your convenience!

The PowerA wireless GameCube style controller uses Bluetooth 5.0, so it will easily pair with your Nintendo Switch and stay connected while you play. The classic GameCube style design includes a larger D-pad and adds a left shoulder button, so you have even more control while playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Unfortunately, the wireless GameCube controller is not rechargeable but uses two AA batteries. These give the controller about 30 hours of gameplay before you need to replace them again. If you are worried about the environmental impact, you could get some rechargeable AA batteries too. The controller also has a player indicator and battery warning LED, so you know when you have to replace the batteries.

PowerA products are officially licensed by Nintendo, so you know you're in good hands. The PowerA Extreme Party Pack! includes three GameCube style wireless controllers in black, light gray, and purple colors, just like the original GameCube controllers.