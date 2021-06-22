The LG 27UN850-W 27 Inch Ultrafine UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Display is certainly a mouthful but, once you get past that name, you'll find that it is the perfect match as an external display for your favorite MacBook or Mac mini. And, at $70 off for Prime Day, it's a great deal that doesn't hurt the wallet much either. While some may make the jump to the LG Ultrafine 4K Display that is commonplace at the Apple Store, this monitor gets you almost all of the same features for close to half the price.

There are tons of fantastic Prime Day MacBook deals still available, even covering Apple's new M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro. While grabbing your new Mac is one thing, shopping for a monitor is a whole other deal. Thankfully, Prime Day is offering a great deal on a monitor that is also made for your MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini.

If you're looking for a great-looking monitor that also plays incredibly well with your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro, look no further than this display for Prime Day.

There are a few things that make the 27UN850-W 27 Inch Ultrafine UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Display a perfect match for your MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or Mac mini. The first is that display. The Ultrafine Display is a 4K display, which brings it on par with the resolution of your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. Let's face it - it's 2021 and the age of 1080p is over. The display also has support for HDR, meaning that it supports a wider range of colors.

Another benefit of this display is the flexibility of the stand. Not only can you adjust the height, but you can both tilt and pivot the monitor. This means that you can work with it in either landscape or portrait mode, making it a great choice for those who need a monitor to adjust to all kinds of workflows.

Potentially the best and most overlooked feature of this display is its support for USB-C, the port that has come on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro for years. Not only does it support USB-C but the port on the monitor is power-delivering up to 60 watts, meaning you'll be able to connect and charge your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro to this display with one cable.

Whether you grabbed a Prime Day deal on the M1 MacBook Air or M1 MacBook Pro or you have another USB-C powered Mac, the LG 27UN850-W 27 Inch Ultrafine UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Display enables a simple yet capable desk setup.