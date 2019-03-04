If you've been waiting to order the Libratone Zipp 2 or Zipp Mini 2 smart speakers, the time is now. You can officially pre-order them in the United States, with shipment starting on March 13th. They've been available in Europe since October, but this is the first foray into US markets. The Zipp 2 will run you $299, whilst the Zipp Mini 2 costs $249 as of press time.

These are the first Libratone speakers to come with Amazon Alexa built in. That means you can use your voice to play and control music, plus do other things like check the weather or turn on your smart lights. They also support AirPlay 2 so you can easily use your Apple gear to play music in your home.

These portable speakers can be used indoors or outdoors. The 360-degree FullRoom sound enables you to hear the audio from any direction. Each speaker is available in a wide array of colors that can be changed on the fly with additional covers. The EQ automatically adjusts for the best sound based on the room you're in, and the speaker can also locally store up to five playlists or radio stations that you can access with a single tap. The battery lasts for up to 12 hours on a single charge, and you can easily take calls with the built-in speakerphone as well. Tote your new companion anywhere. It'll look and sound beautiful.

