Lutron makes my absolute favorite smart lighting products, with ultra-reliable dimmers, switches, remotes, fan controls, motion sensors , and lamp modules keeping my home lit and comfortable over the past couple of years. My experiences with the Caseta line make it my go-to recommendation for anyone wanting to enter the smart home game, and on Prime Day , there has never been a better time to jump in. Right now, you can score the all-important Caseta Wireless hub, two dimmer switches, and two Pico Remote Controls at 27% off the regular price, which is a steal for just how good this system is.

If you want to add some smart lighting to your home, then Lutron's Deluxe Starter Kit includes everything you need. This easy to install kit consists of the Caseta Wireless hub, two dimmer switches, and two Pico Remote Controls.

What separates Lutron's light switches from the rest is the system's Clear Connect wireless technology, which doesn't tie up your precious home Wi-Fi. This protocol is incredibly reliable and responsive, so much so that I currently have over 40 Caseta Wireless lighting accessories in my home, and is easily the most stable piece of smart home tech that I own.

Clear Connect also allows Lutron's Dimmer Switches to operate with the need for a neutral wire inside of your electrical boxes. Neutral wires are often missing in older homes, preventing many from enjoying the sweet convenience of having smart lighting throughout. Installation takes just a few minutes per switch, and the included wireless Pico Remote Controls can dim and toggle your lights before you even connect your system to your home network.

Connecting these dimmers and hub is a breeze through the Lutron Caseta Wireless app, available on iOS and Android. The Caseta app has one-tap controls, schedules, and a slick smart away feature that uses your phone's location to determine when to turn off your lights. You can also use the app to connect your lighting to Amazon's Alexa, the Google Assistant, and my personal favorite, HomeKit for even more convenience with voice controls.

If you are ready to start your smart home journey and or want to expand your existing smart home capabilities, then this starter kit is the way to go. At this special Prime Day price, this Deluxe Starter Kit is the best way deal that I have seen, and the savings means that you may have a little extra dough left over for some other Caseta accessories.