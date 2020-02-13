Having a comfortable pair of Bluetooth headphones can't be beat. Luckily, the Anker Soundcore Life Q10 Headphones are on sale today at Amazon for just $27.99. You'll just need to clip the coupon on their product page and then use promo code SDLIFEQ10 during checkout to score this low price. That saves you $12 off their usual cost of $40.

Anker's Soundcore Life Q10 headphones feature an over-ear design and utilize Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable wireless connection and a range of up to 50 feet. With Anker's BASSUP technology, your music's low frequencies are analyzed in real-time and adjusted for enhanced bass. That power combined with 40mm dynamic drivers provides these headphones with audio that's hard to believe at this price, while more popular companies charge up to three times as much for similar models. There's a button on the headphones that lets you turn BASSUP on and off.

One of the best features of the Soundcore Life Q10 headphones is the amazing battery life. These headphones can last for up to 60 hours on a single charge — over three full days of listening before you'll need to power them up again! They can be charged very quickly too, with just five minutes plugged in giving you five hours of listening time. They utilize a USB-C charging port so you might even have a few cables around to use, though Anker includes one with the purchase as well. These headphones even have a foldable design that makes them easy to pack away and bring on your travels.

