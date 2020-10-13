August makes one of the best smart locks on the market. It's been tested tried and true. For Prime Day , you can get an August Smart Lock + Connect (the wi-fi bridge you need to make it smart) for $75 off. But that's not the only discount for this amazing deal. You can also get an Echo Dot with it for free (Amazon is giving away these things like candy).

When your hands are full, the August Smart Lock Pro can still unlock or lock your door with the help of Alexa on your free Echo Dot.

Normally priced at around $180, this Prime Day deal knocks the price down by $75. It's not the absolute lowest we've seen the August Smart Lock Pro go (One time, it dropped all the way down to $140), but at just $155, this is a really good deal. What adds the icing to this cake is that Echo Dot, which I do realize Amazon gives away with dozens of deals on Prime Day. Maybe you weren't that excited about any other Dot bundle, though. Maybe this is the one you've been waiting for.

The August Smart Lock Pro does work with HomeKit, so you can sync it with your leaving home or coming home HomeKit Scenes or approve and decline unlock requests right on your Apple Watch.

If you're considering upgrading from the August Smart Lock to the August Smart Lock Pro, the Pro has a lot more features, most importantly, virtual assistant and HomeKit support. When you consider the non-Pro version costs $127 and it doesn't support smart assistants, this Prime Day deal bundle gets even sweeter.

Get in on this deal before Prime Day ends.