Looking to do some high quality streaming for your YouTube or Twitch channel? Or maybe you just need a good, high end webcam for your Zoom meetings for work or school? No matter what the situation, the Logitech StreamCam is a great webcam , and it's back in stock for Prime Day.

Ever since the pandemic started, webcams have risen in popularity because we all need them for work or school, in addition to those who want to create streaming content. The Logitech StreamCam is one of the absolute best webcams on the market today, and it's surprisingly in stock for Prime Day, though there aren't any discounts. Still, if you have been wanting this cam, make sure to pick it up right now.

The thing that sets the StreamCam apart from other webcams out there is the fact that it can record in a full 1080p HD at 60fps. While other webcams usually cap out at 30fps, the StreamCam is much higher quality at 60fps. It's insanely smooth and gives you crystal clear images.

The StreamCam also connects to your computer via USB-C, so you're also getting the fastest reliable connection possible. With USB-C, you'll have the most efficient video transfer speeds for your HD video. The StreamCam also has smart auto-focus, so you won't need to worry about the images being out of focus, and it has ai-enabled facial tracking. No matter where you're positioned, this webcam will help you capture your best side. You can even rotate the StreamCam into portrait mode to create video footage that is optimized for smartphones, in case your audience will be watching from their phone.

Logitech's StreamCam also works with any monitor or laptop, as the mounting scheme is quite versatile. You also get a monitor mount and a tripod mount, so you have plenty of options to choose from on how to stream.

The Logitech StreamCam is often sold out, so even though it's not on sale for Prime Day, don't miss out and grab it while you can!