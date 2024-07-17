I've used this Thunderbolt 4 Dock with my Mac for nearly two years, and it's $130 off right now. Here's why I love it

Ports! Port! Ports as far as the eye can see!

As Mac users, we've traditionally been a bit starved of ports over the years, as Apple has favored slimness over utility. Though it's got better with recent Mac generations, the sight of a good port selection still gets us excited. That’s why whenever Apple decides to add a Thunderbolt port here, or an SD card slot there on its latest MacBooks and desktop computers, we hail it like it’s the second coming.

Thankfully, there are loads of docking stations designed to up the port count on our computers, and this Prime Day the absolute best one has got a discount: the CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 docking station . Usually priced at $449.95, it’s been knocked down to $319.99 — a tidy $130 saving .

How do I know it’s the best of the best? Because I use it every day — and have done for nearly two years.

Why pick the CalDigit TS4?

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock | $449 $319 at Amazon This is as good as docking stations for Mac get. With 18 ports, Thunderbolt 4 support, 8K video output and 98W passthrough charging, the CalDigit TS4 has everything you need to turn your desk into a fully-fledged professional workstation. A $130 Prime Day saving just sweetens the deal.

So what’s special about the CalDigit TS4?

In a nutshell, if there’s a port you need, the TS4 almost certainly has it. There’s a whopping 18 ports on the CalDigit TS4, including 3x speedy Thunderbolt 4 ports and 5x USB-A. There’s also support for 8K video output, 98W fast-charging, and more. Whether I’m popping in my high-impedance wired headphones into the dock, or digging an SD card out of a camera and into my MacBook Air through the TS4, the TS4 has me covered. It’s become a mainstay of my professional life.

This image does a great job of wrapping up what’s so special about the TS4 — just look at all the features it offers!

(Image credit: Gerald Lynch / Future)

In my full CalDigit TS4 review , I wrapped up with these words:

“If your desk and workload demands many connection options, there’s no better docking device on the market than the CalDigit TS4. Its port selection is near perfect, its port placement is convenient, and its performance is top-notch, whether in data transfer speeds or power supplies. Of course, it’s expensive, but its convenience makes it the finishing touch to any self-respecting workstation and a great companion to the best MacBooks.”

That ‘expensive’ comment gets a little easier to bear thanks to the Prime Day sales — the last time we highlighted a deal on the CalDigit TS4, it was a mere $50 saving, so this is a massive saving by comparison. I can’t recommend the TS4 highly enough, and it would boost any Mac-lover's workspace that chooses to grab it.