Ever head out for the day and wonder if you remembered to close the garage door? We've all been there, but did you know that you can solve this problem with a simple little smart home accessory that works with most garage door openers made after 1993? Yep, for just $17, this Prime Day deal on the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is one of the best investments that you can make for your home and your sanity.

Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener kit instantly adds the smarts to any existing garage door opener. Convenient remote controls and notifications mean you will never wonder whether or not you forgot to close the door on your way to work.

While it may seem complicated, the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is extremely easy to install, with no wiring or tools required. Peel and stick the included wireless sensor to your garage door, and link the MyQ Gateway to your garage door opener via easy to follow steps in the MyQ app. For my home, I was able to install this kit in under 10 minutes!

Once the MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is ready to go, you can live that sweet, smart home life by opening and closing your door with just a tap. Friends and family can join in on the fun through invitations that you can send via email, which you can cancel at any time.

For a little extra peace of mind, you can set the MyQ Smart Garage Door to send notifications whenever the door opens or closes, and you can peek into the MyQ app from anywhere. If you want to take things to the next level, you can add voice controls through Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant right out of the box. If you are all-in on HomeKit, you can purchase and additional hub that puts your garage door right in the Home app on iOS as well.