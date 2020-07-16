Now's your chance to score a pair of the Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones at a major discount. While supplies last, BackMarket has refurbished pairs of these headphones on sale in Mint condition for just $175. That saves you 50% off the price of a brand new model. BackMarket has options in 'Very Good' condition as well for $1 less. Today's deal is only valid on the headphones in matte black.

Free shipping is included with every purchase at BackMarket. Each pair has been tested and inspected to ensure it's in like new condition, so you shouldn't have any issues with your purchase. However, BackMarket also includes a one-year warranty with these wireless headphones so you can easily return them if you do notice anything wrong with the pair you receive.

The Beats Studio³ are over-ear headphones that feature 22 hours of battery life, dual-mode adaptive noise-cancelling, on-ear controls and support for taking calls or using Siri when connected to an iOS device. They also have a fast charging feature that gives them 3 hours of playtime from just 10 minutes of power. The review at iMore gave them 4 stars, praising their easy connectivity and lengthy battery life. The headphones come with a RemoteTalk cable, a USB charging cable, and a hard shell carrying case that the headphones fold neatly into when not in use to keep them protected.

At $175, they are much closer to the usual going rate of the Solo³ headphones which do not feature noise-cancelling tech, and over $100 less than the usual cost of the newer Solo Pro on-ear headphones that do have noise-cancellation.

If you're not sold on the Beats Studio³ cans, check out this list of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones for some other choice picks with varying features and price points.