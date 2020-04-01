Smartphone photography has come on leaps and bounds in recent years with the majority of people being happy to use their phones as their primary cameras these days. If you need slightly more than your phone can offer, you ought to invest in some of Moment's photography gear, especially while it's on sale with as much as 60% off. Moment very rarely offers discounts, so this springtime sale is well worth your attention.

You can save 20% on smartphone lenses like this Tele 58mm Lens or the Wide 18mm Lens, dropping them from $120 to $95.99. Of course, you'll need the right smartphone case to mount the lenses to. Fortunately, those are discounted by up to 60% in the sale.

We've got a lot of good things to say about Moment's products. We even named them as our best universal smartphone lenses. Our only real gripe with Moment gear is the high price of entry, but this limited-time sale sure helps with that. If you've been holding out on buying something from Moment, now's your chance.

Outside of phone-related products, Moment sells an array of other camera gear and accessories. Right now you can save as much as half on camera bags and backapcks, up to 20% off camera straps, up to 30% off lens filters, and even up to 20% off drones and accessories. Moment even offers photography lessons and even international photo trips and, you guessed it, these are discounted too.

This sale was originally slated to end today, but it's been extended to April 4 so you can upgrade your smartphone photography game or get your fix of camera goodies for a little while longer.