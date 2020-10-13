Automatic pet feeders are a convenient way to ensure that your pet gets their meals on time, but they are limited and don't deliver the personal attention that your pet deserves. The Furbo Dog Camera is different as it focuses on treats, and it includes tons of tech that makes the experience rewarding for you and your pet.

The Furbo Dog Camera combines treat tossing capabilities with a high definition 1080p smart camera that you can view from anywhere in the world. This allows you to peek in at all hours of the day, or to reward your floof with a personal message through two-way audio. All you need is a Wi-Fi connection, and a power outlet, and you can be right there with your pet, even when you are not.

For even greater peace of mind when you are out and about, the Furbo Dog Camera can keep you aware of your pet's situation through smart alerts. Alerts can be delivered right to your phone when the Furbo hears your dog barking, when your pet is waiting by it, or when a person is detected in your home. The Furbo can even record these events and store them in the cloud making it a indoor security camera replacement.