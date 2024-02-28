Lionel Messi's new Apple TV Plus documentary has arrived, and you can watch it for free with this two-month trial

The latest Lionel Messi documentary, Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend, has arrived on Apple TV Plus, and you can watch it for free with a fantastic two-month free trial promotion.

To celebrate the launch of the latest Messi documentary, which tells the story of his history-making campaign at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Apple is offering all new customers and some qualifying returning customers a two-month free trial of Apple TV Plus. That’s a pretty good deal, considering the standard trial is usually only seven days.

Messi’s World Cup, which has executive producers from the incredible climbing documentary Free Solo, gives football (no, I won’t write soccer) fans a behind-the-scenes look at Messi’s World Cup runs over the years, culminating in the 2022 win in Qatar.

This isn’t the first time Messi, the world’s greatest football player, has appeared on Apple TV Plus. Last year, Apple released Messi Meets America, which documents his move to Inter Miami to play Major League Soccer. Apple has exclusive worldwide streaming rights via MLS Season Pass, and with the new MLS season commencing, you can watch Messi weekly as he tries to take Inter Miami to new heights. MLS Season Pass is available via the Apple TV app for $14.99/month or $12.99/month for Apple TV Plus subscribers.

With the launch of Messi’s World Cup, Apple TV Plus continues to show its sporting prowess with a whole range of excellent sporting documentaries on offer.

Two months of free Apple TV Plus is an open goal

With two months of free Apple TV Plus, you’ll get an ever-growing pool of content to choose from with some of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, like Ted Lasso, alongside the best movies on Apple TV Plus, like Killers of the Flower Moon.

The latter is up against some of the biggest movies of the year, like Oppenheimer, at the 2024 Academy Awards in March as Apple hopes to bag yet another Best Picture win following the success of CODA in 2022.