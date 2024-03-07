Friday Night Baseball is coming back to Apple TV Plus — Weekly doubleheaders begin March 29

Apple has today announced Friday Night Baseball will return to Apple TV Plus on March 29.

Apple's weekly baseball doubleheader will broadcast exclusively on the streaming service every Friday throughout the 2024 season to fans in 60 countries and regions. Apple has also announced the schedule for the first half of the season through June 28, beginning with the New York Yankees at the Houston Astros, and the St. Louis Cardinals at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Friday Night Baseball is included as part of Apple's TV Plus subscription, which now costs $9.99 a month. It's also included as part of the Apple One bundle alongside other services like iCloud and Apple Fitness Plus.

Friday Night Baseball returns to Apple TV Plus

Friday Night Baseball will see the same broadcast team from last season return to the announcer booth. Notably Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

Apple will also continue to offer its pregame coverage, as well as its whip-around show and highlights. While Friday Night Baseball hasn't necessarily been a home run with baseball fans, viewers have praised the quality of its broadcasts and minimalist aesthetic. Apple says this year will include "vivid live-action shots" from "state-of-the-art cameras" and sound broadcast in 5.1 with Spatial Audio. Drone shots are also returning, and fans in the U.S. and Canada will be able to listen to home and away local radio broadcasts during games.

Naturally, Apple is also touting its new Apple Sports app as a great companion for Friday Night Baseball. The app, which came out a few weeks ago, is fairly minimal and lacks many of the basic features you might expect from a sports scores app, including notifications.