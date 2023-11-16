My favorite AirPlay-enabled speaker system just got a massive Black Friday discount in the UK
My all-time favorite all-in-one for less.
Hi-res audio is my jam. I love massive headphones that drink power like a Viking after a raid, speaker systems that dominate entire rooms in the search for the ultimate soundstage, and subwoofers designed to shake houses. I love it. I also, however, understand that we don’t all have the space needed for such frivolity, and that all-in-one stereo systems are, for most people, the best way to get excellent sound into their homes.
My favorite speaker system/unit/box that can play music from an app on your iPhone or over AirPlay is the Naim Mu-So. It’s costly, yes, but god. Is it ever good. The best bit? If you’re in the UK, you can currently pick one of the usually incredibly expensive boxes up for a fantastic price.
Naim Mu-So discounted
Naim Mu-So 2 |
£1299 £899 at Richer Sounds
This absolute monster of a metal-covered soundbox not only sounds incredible, but it looks great, too. It slips into any decor with ease, and then it pumps out some of the best sound of a device of its size. This is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on the Mu-So 2, and the price is available at a couple of retailers, including Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson.
I am not an easy listener to please when it comes to sound equipment. I have fairly strict specifications when it comes to judging audio quality, so something has to be really good for me to call it ‘worth it.’ Especially when it costs over £1000, the Mu-so, in my eyes, provided one of the best wireless, hi-res music performances of any device that I have ever used. It is rich, detailed, and super dynamic — excellent stuff.
It’s also an absolute stunner to look at, with its wavy front grille, gorgeous glassy plinth, and metal outer — whether you’re connected by Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI or an Aux cable, it is a thing to behold. It was well worth the full price, and now even better at this deal price.
